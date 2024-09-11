‘The Haunting’ Halloween Mode Returns to MW3 & Warzone in Season 6
Call of Duty has a history of introducing new modes for Halloween, from Michael Myers in COD Ghosts, all the way to the Haunting of Verdansk in 2020 which many players loved. This year, it’s coming back. A ton of new Halloween-themed maps and modes will be arriving to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with the launch of Season 6. Here’s everything you need to know.
When Does Call of Duty: MW3 & Warzone Season 6 Go Live?
Season 6 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will be released on September 18, 2024 at 9am PT. This will be the same launch time for COD: MW3, Warzone, and COD: Mobile.
New Multiplayer Maps
Three new Halloween themed maps will arrive in Season 6 for MW3 and Warzone. One of these is a brand new map called Drive Thru. Drive Thru is a medium sized map which features a clown themed diner and an outside parking lot. This allows players to engage in medium and close range gunfights in a new, darker setting.
The other two Halloween maps coming in Season 6 are reskinned versions of Meat and Shipment. The Meat remake is called Mad Cow, and features a much eerier feel than the original map, while Shipment will be renamed to Ghost Ship and feature a graveyard, jack o’ lanterns and more Halloween themed decor.
New Multiplayer Modes
Three new Halloween themes modes will also be coming in Season 6 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone: Hordepoint, Mutation and Infected.
Hordepoint
Hordepoint puts a twist into the classic Hardpoint game mode. Instead of fighting against just the enemy team, players will also go up against hordes of zombies also attempting to steal the points.
Mutation
Mutation sees players compete against each other as teams of Humans and Mutants. Mutants have special abilities such as increased speed or lunge distance, while Humans will spawn with increased ammo and scorestreaks to help.
Infected
Infected is a classic Call of Duty game mode where one player spawns in as a zombie and will infect another player by eliminating them. The last human standing wins.
Rebirth Becomes Hellspawn
Hellspawn is a remake of Rebirth Island with a brand new spooky twist. The map is now much darker and features some surprises in loot boxes and the walls which might give you a fright.
That’s everything you need to know about the Halloween themed Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.