This Streamer took a Private Jet to Play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 early
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is one of the most anticipated games of 2024. Naturally, streamers are not only excited to get their hands on the game, but to start broadcasting it as soon as possible.
The arms race to get the edge on streaming viewership has reached the point where there's only one option left -- time travel.
Thanks to how time zones work, New Zealand's launch day begins earlier than the rest of the world for Call of Duty Black Ops 6. While some players are simply trying to trick the servers by changing their region, popular broadcaster Timthetatman has taken things a step further.
On Tuesday, October 23, Tim tweeted out that he had borrowed a private jet from fellow streamer Ninja to broadcast the launch of BO6 live from New Zealand.
While some took the tweet as a joke, reporter Jake Lucky later confirmed that Tim had, in fact, taken this extreme measure to get a leg up on the competition.
At time of writing, Tim is live playing Black Ops 6 with over 22K concurrent viewers across Twitch and YouTube.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will officially release in the U.S. at 9pm PT on October 24.