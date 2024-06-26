Everything in the Call of Duty Tournament Favorites Bundle
The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament has just kicked off, and the soccer tournament is being celebrated in Call of Duty too, with a brand new bundle releasing for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tournament Favorites bundle, including the price and what’s included.
Tournament Favorites Bundle Cost
The Tournament Favorites bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone costs 1800 CoD Points, which is around $18. The bundle can be purchased from the in-game store using CoD Points.
What is Included in the Tournament Favorites Bundle?
The Tournament Favorites bundle includes Operator and Weapon skins, tracker packs, and even custom finisher moves. In total, there are eight items included in the bundle.
- "Ave It" Operator skin for Gaz (A Bit Stabby Finishing Move)
- "Cocorico" Operator skin for Gaz (A Bit Stabby Finishing Move)
- "Elfmeter Meister" Operator skin for Gaz (A Bit Stabby Finishing Move)
- "Number 9" MCW weapon blueprint
- "The Assist" WSP Stinger weapon blueprint
- "Football" Emblem
- "He Shoots" Calling Card
- "Tournament Favourites" Loading Screen
Related Article: Everything Arriving in Season 4 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone
This bundle features tracker packs for the MCW and WSP Stinger, making it a great option if you’re looking for a new look in your primary loadouts. Both the MCW and WSP Stinger are some of the most meta weapons in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone right now, so this bundle will allow you to add some special effects.