Patch Notes: Huge Quality of Life Updates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is blessing players with refreshing updates in Season 5. Previous adjustments have added new modes including Fishfection, Paintball and Defuse and Destroy and new Torque 35 and Spear weapons. MW3 has kept the Season 5 hype ball rolling with continuous patches since its July 24 2024 introduction, and players will be pleased with a new patch this week! August 28 2024's MW3 Patch Notes include bug fixes, quality-of-life UI updates and Zombies changes. Let's dive in to everything the new patch has to offer!
When is this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5 Patch going live?
The latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5 Patch will go live on August 28 2024.
What is changing in Global gameplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5?
Season 5 of MW3 faces only one major Global change: Black Camo's appearance is being reverted. Don't worry, there are plenty of other changes to come in Multiplayer play and Zombies mode!
Customization:
- Black Camo is being reverted to its intended appearance.
What is changing in Multiplayer play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5?
Call of Duty: MW3's Season 5 Patch Notes include Multiplayer changes to weapons and attachments as well as Ranked mode. These changes are mainly bug fixes and will not majorly affect your Call Of Duty: MW3 gameplay. The Basilisk revolver's JAK Gunslinger Conversion Kit attachment is receiving a bug fix that will prevent players from being unable to fire after canceling a reload. The JAK Gunslinger Conversion Kit generally increases fire rate, recoil control and magazine size on the Basilisk — so we're glad players can once again fire with it in the first place! In Ranked gameplay, developers removed a confusing Infantry Vest duplicate so players can build their loadouts more easily.
Weapons & Attachments:
- Basilisk (MWII)
- Fixed an issue with the JAK Gunslinger Conversion Kit
Ranked Play:
- Removed the duplicate Infantry Vest entry in the Loadout UI.
What is changing in Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5?
Call of Duty: MW3's Zombies mode is the star of the show in this Season 5 patch. Several bug fixes will make Zombies' User Interface smoother and simpler to navigate. In addition, players will have increased probability to obtain several rare Schematics from Reward Rift puzzles. These Schematics are: Refined Aetherium Crystal, Flawless Aestherium Crystal, Epic Aether Tool and Legendary Aether Tool.
User Interface Bug Fixes:
- Gameplay Music Volume in Audio Settings now controls Lobby music.
- Fixed issues causing an incorrect count of Crafting Schematics to be displayed.
Zombies Changes:
- Several Schematics now have increased probability of appearing in a triangle puzzle Reward Rift.
- Refined Aetherium Crystal: 65% chance
- Flawless Aetherium Crystal: 35% chance
- Epic Aether Tool: 65% chance
- Legendary Aether Tool: 35% chance
Stay tuned for more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in-game updates and esports news!