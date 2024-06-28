Call of Duty Players Sorta Don't Care That Verdansk Is Returning to Warzone
Verdansk is returning to Call of Duty: Warzone but gamers think it's too late.
After seeing the success of Fortnite OG and the power of nostalgia, Activision decided to reintroduce classic map Verdansk to Warzone. Activision initially planned to bring a new map to Warzone, Avalon, but it was postponed till late 2025, bringing about the decision to bring Verdansk back after fans expressed disappointment.
What Happened to Avalon?
Avalon is still coming to Warzone. However, the game is being delayed until the fall of 2025 and will be part of the new Call of Duty game's Warzone. We currently don't have any more information about this mainline map, including its official name and visuals.
Treyarch is reportedly also working on a new Resurgence map for Warzone called Area 99. This will be released for Warzone during one of Black Ops 6's first seasons.
When Is Verdansk Returning to Warzone?
Verdansk is reportedly coming back to Warzone in early 2025. Activision hasn't made any official statement but leakers are claiming that it will be during the "mid life cycle" of Black Ops 6, not Season 1.
The reaction to Verdansk has been mixed. Activison most likely decided to bring back Verdansk with a vision of exciting fans with nostalgia since it was one of the most popular maps in Warzone. But a lot of gamers have instead called out developers for acting too late. Many feel that the game will never have the excitement it had before and that the game is still dying, with this being seen as a desperate attempt from Activision.