MW3 Vortex Death’s Lair Event - All Challenges, Rewards & More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has seen its fair share of events, and the latest event titled Vortex Death’s Lair brings a ton of free items you can earn. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vortex Death’s Lair event, including the event dates, all of the challenges and all of the rewards.
Vortex Death’s Lair Event Dates
The Vortex Death’s Lair event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone started on July 10 at 10am PT. The event will run all the way until July 24 at 10am PT when it will end.
Vortex Death’s Lair Event Challenges & Rewards
To unlock the rewards in this event, players will need to complete one of three challenges in Multiplayer, Zombies or Warzone. Completing one challenge will earn you the reward, so you have plenty of options when it comes to what game mode you wish to play.
Double XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 10 Operator Multikills
- Zombies: Kill 2 enemies with a single shot 10 times
- Warzone: In Warzone Battle Royale, get three Operator Kills using Assault Rifles
Can’t Die, Must Party Emblem
- Multiplayer: Get 40 Operator Kills with a Suppressed Weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe Perk Equipped
- Zombies: Get 75 Kills with a Melee weapon while Aether Shroud is Active
- Warzone: In Warzone Battle Royale, get three Operator Kills using SMGs
Death at High Noon Charm
- Multiplayer:Get five Operator Kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope Equipped on a Sniper
- Zombies: Get 200 Critical Kills with a Scoped Sniper
- Warzone: In Warzone Battle Royale, complete two Bounty Contracts
See You Soon Weapon Sticker
- Multiplayer: Get five Operator Double Kills with a Launcher
- Zombies: Kill 15 Mimics
- Warzone: In Warzone Plunder, get five Operator Kills using Sniper Rifles
Related Article: Huge Tac Sprint Boots Spawn Increase - MW3 & Warzone July 9 Patch Notes
Double Weapon XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator Backstab Kills with the Blacklight Flashlight Perk Equipped
- Zombies: Get 200 Critical Kills with a Silenced SMG
- Warzone: In Warzone Plunder, five Operator Kills using Shotguns
Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Multiplayer: Get three Operator One Shot One Kills with a Shotgun in one life five times
- Zombies: Get 200 One Shot One Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Sniper
- Warzone: In Warzone Battle Royale, complete two Most Wanted Contracts
Put ‘Em Up Large Decal
- Multiplayer: Perform 10 Operator Executions
- Zombies: Get 10 consecutive Kills without taking damage 10 times with a Melee Weapon
- Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, get three Operator Kills using Battle Rifles
Double Battle Pass XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 25 Operator Kills with Throwing Knives or Melee Weapons
- Zombies: Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives
- Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, get three Operator Kills using LMGs
Four Horsemen, One Winner Calling Card:
- Multiplayer: Spot 20 Operators with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field Upgrades
- Zombies: Get 200 Kills with Jugger-Nog active
- Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, complete one Big Bounty Contract
In total, there are 10 free rewards which you can unlock during the event. Completing all of the challenges will reward you with the Press “F” SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint.