Call of Duty Warzone: The Best Drop Spots on Area 99
Black Ops 6 is the newest Call of Duty, and its release means that Warzone is shaking things up, too. There are only a few maps to explore in the battle royale, but at least fans get to visit an entirely new location once in a blue moon.
The blue moon is shining bright as Area 99 has recently slid its way into the action-packed Warzone. A new map means unique locations, history, and priority drop spots. We're about to walk you through everything you need to know before jumping into Area 99 — the Nuketown-themed map that's already shaking things up.
What is Area 99?
Area 99 is the newest resurgence map in Warzone, so battle royale players have an entirely new world to explore. Themed around Nuketown and set in a desert, Black Ops fans will feel a burst of nostalgia while exploring the familiar scenery. Comparable in size to Rebirth Island, Area 99 is a nice middle-ground between a small and large map, but it's much bigger than Nuketown.
Every Location in Area 99
There are ten locations to explore in the exciting Area 99, each of which features ground loot and slim corridors that you can use to trick your enemies. We've listed every location in the graph below, along with a few tidbits about their explosive histories.
Location
Description
Test Site
The Test Site was home to a series of dangerous tests, and only you can unearth its secrets by exploring the location.
Reactor
The Reactor is broken, but you can enter it through multiple pathways. The radiation has been seeping out of the primary tower for years, so be careful while exploring the dangerous area.
Mannequin Assembly
A mannequin assembly plant, you'll find dozens of old manequin parts within its walls.
Bunker
A huge armory and strategic war room make up the bunker, which is why it's a great place to land if you need powerful weapons.
The Pods
The Pods are a strange form of housing for employees of Area 99. You'll find that there are many interiors to explore here, which equals lots of unique loot packing the rooms in each dwelling.
Cooling Towers
Three cooling towers make up the bulk of this major location. The towers are abandoned and have been for years, so it's time to explore all the cobwebs and guns waiting for you inside.
Nuketown Shipping
If you like the layout of Nuketown houses, then Nuketown Shipping is right up your alley. Here, you can explore beloved homes that never shipped out to the wacky town.
Loading Bay
If you enjoy exploring tall structures in Call of Duty, then the Loading Bay is a dream location equipped with a crane carrying a full house.
Warehouse
Warehouse is where Nuketown houses were pre-built, so that every single mannequin has a space to call home.
Manufacturing
Manufacturing is connected in spirit to Warehouse, but instead of pre-constructed homes, you'll find conveyer belts, employee areas, and a conference room.
The Best Drop Spots in Area 99
Some drop spots are great because they contain strong loot, while others offer tight corridors for a fresh way to play Warzone. We've found the three best drop locations on the Area 99 map so that you can jump straight into the action-packed fun.
Bunker
Although there are some disadvantages to landing at Bunker, such as the lack of ways to escape in a hurry, there are many advantages, too. Not only is Bunker more secluded than other interiors, but it also features a large armory that you can peruse to find your favorite gun. The loot scattered throughout Bunker will help you achieve your first victory in Area 99.
The Pods
The Pods are ideal for players who perform best in close-quarters combat. There are tons of tiny rooms that you can quickly maneuver throughout to surprise your enemies and find a variety of different equipment. However, The Pods is currently a popular location, so be wary to avoid being beaten by campers.
Outside of its interior, you can sit on top of the dwelling with a long-range gun to snipe enemies at nearby points of interest, like Warehouse. Whether you like to explore interiors or exteriors, The Pods is a fun location with a ton of versatility.
Loading Bay
The Loading Bay is a unique location because of the house dangling from its crane. You can grab a few guns, then make your way to the roof of the suspended house to get the high ground over enemy combatants. Nobody will expect you to snipe them from the top of a house suspended in the sky, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of the strange location while Area 99 is still new. Plus, a crane holding a house in mid-air is simply fun.