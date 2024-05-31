Top 5 Meta Weapon Loadouts in Warzone Season 4
Season 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone has brought a ton of buffs and nerfs to weapons, and this has changed the meta a little bit. So, if you’re looking to dominate your Warzone matches on Urzikstan or even Rebirth Island, you’ll need the best loadouts. Here’s our Top 5 picks for the best meta weapon loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.
Top 5 Meta Loadouts - Warzone Season 4
5. FJX Horus
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Martis Heavy Barrel
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 48 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: LULL-9M Grip
The FJX Horus may be small in size, but it has a ridiculous amount of firepower. With incredible mobility, the FJX Horus is great on smaller maps such as Rebirth Island or Fortunes Keep, and it dominates in almost every close range gunfight. This loadout looks to increase handling while also keeping the weapon mobile, creating the ultimate Submachine Gun.
4. Kar98k
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
- Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop
- Stock: Repeller Tac Stock
- Sling: Target Sling
The Kar98k has just arrived in Warzone with the Season 4 update, and it brings a lot of nostalgia with it. The Kar98k was seen in almost every player's loadout during the era of Verdansk, and it’s just as good here in Warzone Season 4. With one-shot headshot capability, the Kar98k is essential for success in Warzone.
3. MTZ-556
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
The MTZ-556 has been dominant in Warzone since its release in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it continues to excel following the Season 4 update. This loadout is the perfect Assault Rifle, as it does great damage at medium to long range, while also being incredibly easy to control.
2. DG-58 LSW
- Muzzle: Scratch 20-L Suppressor
- Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Optic: Jak Glassless Optic
- Ammunition: 5.8x42 High Grain Rounds
The DG-58 LSW is the perfect long range weapon in Warzone, as this LMG has incredible recoil control and mobility, making it feel more like an Assault Rifle. However, this loadout makes the DG-58 LSW even more mobile, turning it into the best weapon for Ranked Resurgence in Warzone Season 4.
1. Superi 46
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Bore 99 Short Barrel
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Stock: Rescue-9 Stock
The Superi 46 was only added to Warzone with the Season 4 update, but it had instantly become the best meta weapon in the game. With its extremely fast fire rate and incredible mobility, the Superi 46 is the best Submachine Gun in Call of Duty: Warzone.
There you have it! The top 5 meta weapon loadouts in Warzone Season 4. If you’re looking to create the best class for Warzone Ranked Resurgence, we’d recommend pairing the DG-58 LSW with the Superi 46 to create an unstoppable loadout.