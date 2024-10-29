The Ultimate Guide to Warzone Season 1
Warzone has received regular updates to accommodate new Call of Duty releases in the past few years, and Black Ops 6 is no exception. Within the next few months, Warzone will switch up its maps, mechanics, and weapons following the newest entry in the popular first-person shooter franchise.
As such, you need to know everything currently confirmed and leaked about the next season of Warzone to prepare for the new map and changing mechanics. This is everything we currently know about Warzone Season 1, including the potential release date and what will be added to the battle royale.
Warzone Season 1 Release Date
The biggest question on everybody's mind is when Season 1 will release. Although the new features and map didn't launch alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the next update is likely just around the corner. Thanks to @charlieINTEL, @BobNetworkUK_ and @DallasButSmallr on X, we know that Warzone Season 1 is set to release on November 14th.
According to the leak, Little Caesars is teaming up with Call of Duty to provide players with a Battle Pass and Dual 2XP. If this leak is accurate, we can expect more Call of Duty partner promotions with Little Caesars during the upcoming season of Warzone.
Like all Call of Duty leaks, take the November 14th release date with a grain of salt since it could be false or change in the future.
New Battle Pass
As confirmed by the Little Caesars leak referenced above, Warzone will also receive a new Battle Pass, so fans can earn cosmetics exclusive to Season 1. The contents of the Battle Pass are a mystery as of now, but it will probably primarily include cosmetics, such as weapon skins.
Ranked Matchmaking in Warzone
Ranked matchmaking is one of the most important additions returning in Season 1. Although you won't be able to play ranked on the new Area 99 map, there will be unique rewards available to those who brave the battle royale's competitive mode.
New Mechanics in Warzone
Perhaps the greatest change to Warzone, there are multiple aspects of Black Ops 6 being integrated into the COD battle royale in Season 1. Most notably, players can expect to see the new omnimovenent system, which allows you to maneuver in every direction during combat, including while diving or sprinting.
In addition to the movement overhaul, Warzone will receive weapons and other equipment in Black Ops 6. Since so many aspects of Black Ops 6 will be available to use in Warzone's new season, it's a good idea to brush up your combat skills in the recently-released FPS before Season 1's release.
Other mechanic updates for Warzone include new cosmetic categories, removing backpacks to make room for satchels, a third weapon slot for melee weapons, a perk organization system, and the classic COD prestige system. With all of these new enhancements, there will be more than enough to keep players busy until Warzone Season 2.
Global Weapon Builds
Arguably the biggest change to Warzone's in-match mechanics after omnimovenent, you can now change a blueprint or build inside a match. This is quite a large change and will allow players to switch how they play mid-game; however, it currently will only be available while using Black Ops 6 weapons.
Global Weapon Builds aren't just available in Warzone, this mechanic is available in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and zombies, too.
More Challenges
The amount of challenges and rewards in Warzone is increasing, so you'll always have a goal to meet during Season 1. Mastery Camos, customizable reticles, and Dark Ops Calling Card challenges are all being added to Warzone alongside the launch of the new season.
Warzone's New Map - Area 99
Season 1 isn't just changing the mechanics in the popular battle royale, it's also adding a completely new map called Area 99, which was confirmed during COD Next 2024. The next Resurgence map, Area 99 is on the smaller side and set in a desert town that Black Ops fans will find quite familiar.
The newest iteration of Nuketown, Area 99 includes decorations and buildings that will take you back to the early days of Black Ops. Although we don't yet know exactly what Area 99 will hold, we do know it will be bigger than the original Nuketown multiplayer map.
Like with other maps in Warzone, Area 99 has multiple points of interest for you to explore. Below, we've listed each confirmed location on the Area 99 map.
Location
Test Site and Bunker
Loading Bay
Mannequin Assembly
Reactor and Cooling Towers
Pods
Nuketown Shipping
Factory: Warehouse and Manufacturing