How to Get the Fried Chicken Warzone Mobile Bundle
The 'Extra Crispy' Bundle
The new bundle is available exclusively in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. While hilarious, the skin is another step in the direction of wacky and weird skins; straying further away from the original somewhat grounded military aesthetic of the franchise.
The weapon inspect animation allows you to cook and eat fried chicken in game. It hasn't been officially released yet, but is rumored to become available soon.
The Fortnite Effect
Even though the skin hasn't been officially released yet, and it's only set to be available in the mobile version of Call of Duty, many fans have expressed their disdain for the lack of core aesthetics in modern gaming. People are blaming 'Fortnite' for ruining modern gaming aesthetics by ushering in the popular wave of releasing crazy and wacky skins to lure people in to buy them.
The loss of grounded art styles and recognizable aesthetics in exchange for more zany microtransactions is certainly a valid criticism of modern gaming as a whole. It's hard to forget, though, that Call of Duty: Black Ops II (often considered the best game in the entire franchise) had some of it's own 'wacky' skins in the form of its 'Personalization Packs'.
Although those were nowhere near as over-the-top as a giant chicken running around with an air fryer, they were perhaps a precursor of what was to come. Maybe it wasn't Fortnite that caused this artistic issue, but rather Fortnite is what pushed it over the edge.