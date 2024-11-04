Esports illustrated

How to Turn Off Crossplay in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone features unique social amenities, speedy vehicles, and a diverse plethora of guns, which are all vital reasons why it's such a renowned first-person shooter. Crossplay is a great feature because it allows you to play with your beloved family and friends, whether you're an Xbox fan or PlayStation lifer.

Many console players have no interest playing against competitors who have higher frame rates or other technical advantages that PCs offer, which is why we're bringing you this guide on how to turn crossplay off for good in Warzone.

How to Turn Crossplay Off in Warzone

Luckily, turning crossplay off in Warzone is as easy as pie, but the process is different between Xbox and PlayStation. At the moment, you can't turn crossplay off if you're a PC player. Follow the menu sequences below to navigate your console's settings and prevent competing against other platforms.

How to Turn Off Crossplay on Xbox

1. Navigate to "Settings" on the Xbox Dashboard

2. Select "Online safety & family"

3. Select "Privacy & online safety"

4. Select "Xbox privacy"

5. Select "View details & customize"

6. Select "Communications & multiplayer"

7. Change the setting to "Block" on "You can join cross-network play"

How to Turn Off Crossplay on PlayStation

1. Launch Warzone

2. Navigate to the "Options" menu

3. Select the Gear icon called "Settings"

4. Select "Account & Network"

5. Select "Off" on the "Crossplay" setting

