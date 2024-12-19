Warzone: Patch Notes for 12/19 Update - AMR Mod 4 Rifle, Audio Improvements, & More
Warzone has been gaining more and more attention in recent months among the competition-minded Call of Duty community. The grenade-chucking excitement has only been amplified with the recent release of Season 1, as new rewards, weapons, and even maps have hopped into the free-to-play shooter.
Activision is persistent about updating Warzone on a weekly basis to add explosive weapons and fix bugs. The 12/19 update has implemented some important audio improvements, as well as changing up the weapons and attachments available for use in your loadout.
What's in Warzone's 12/19 Update?
The 12/19 update may not be the largest patch we've received in Warzone, but it has some notable changes that'll switch up the meta immediately. In additions to the introduction of the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle, there are also a ton of fantastic audio improvements that'll make your action-packed matches even more fun.
The biggest change to audio is enemy footsteps, as they'll now be much easier to hear. If you can't hear the enemy coming, then you can't win a match, which is why Activision has taken note of player feedback to implement these exciting improvements. Here's all of the official patch notes for Warzone's 12/19 update.
Weapons
- The AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle is now available.
- Restricted the AMR Mod 4 CHF Barrel Attachment.
- Removed restriction on COR 45 Pistol.
- Removed restriction on Saug Akimbo Attachment.
Audio
- Reduced environmental reverb effects across all player, friendly and enemy footsteps.
- Reduced volume of first-person player footsteps.
- Increased volume of enemy footsteps.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to use unintended Perks. We are continuing to investigate an unrelated issue with the Ghost Perk.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Urzikstan allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue in Holiday Rush where Santa was unable to aim at lower elevations.