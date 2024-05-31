What is Warzone Rewards? All Challenges Explained
The Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Warzone has just dropped, and it brought a brand new section to the game titled Warzone Rewards. The Warzone Rewards include a ton of free cosmetic items to unlock such as weapon camos and emblems.
Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone Rewards in Season 4.
What is Warzone Rewards?
Warzone Rewards is a new feature in Call of Duty: Warzone which provides players with a challenge to complete, offering a free cosmetic item in return.
There are five different categories in Warzone Rewards:
- Economics: Loot and spend Cash at Buy Stations.
- Contracts: Complete different amounts and types of Contracts.
- Social: Interact with enemy players or help your team.
- Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes.
- Champion’s Quest: Complete Champion’s Quest contract challenges.
All Warzone Rewards Challenges
The challenges in each Warzone Rewards category differ a lot, so here they all are:
Economics
- Loot 100 Supply Crates
- Loot Legendary Supply Crates
- Spend Cash in Battle Royale or Resurgence
- Purchase Items from three different Buy Stations in a single Battle Royale or Resurgence match
These challenges must be completed in order, and completing all of them will unlock the Gilded Genetics Camo along with other items.
Contracts
- Complete 10 Contracts
- Complete Scavenger, Intel, Singal Intelligence, or Spy Drone Contracts
- Complete Bounty, Big Bounty, or Most Wanted Contracts
- Complete three unique Contracts in a single Battle Royale or Resurgence match
Completing all of the Contracts challenges will reward you with the Purified Helix Camo.
Social
- Live Ping 50 Enemy Operators
- Deploy Ammo, Armor, or Utility Boxes
- Revive or Buy Back Players
- Interrogate Enemy Players in Battle Royale or Plunder
Completing the Social challenges will unlock the Veiled Strands Camo.
Mode
- Complete 10 Games
- Deposit 500k in a single Plunder match
- Reduce Respawn Time in Resurgence
- Reach the Top 10 without entering the Gulag in a single Battle Royale match
Completing all of the Mode challenges will unlock the Royal Helix Camo.
Champion’s Quest
- Complete Champion’s Quest in Season 4
- Defuse the Nuke during Champion’s Quest
- Witness the Nuke explosion ending: Champion’s Quest
That’s everything you need to know about Warzone Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. If you’re looking for the best loadout to complete them, check out our brand new Kar98k meta loadout.