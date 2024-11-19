The Best Loadouts in Warzone Season 1
There have been dozens of different guns available for use in Call of Duty: Warzone, and Season 1 is bringing the strongest Black Ops 6 weapons into your favorite battle royale. With a whole new arsenal at your disposal, it's time to look at some of the best loadouts that you can equip before diving headfirst into Area 99.
Outside of weapons, you should also take note to pick the best equipment available to you. Here are the best guns, equipment, and perks that you can use in Warzone during Season 1.
1. PP-919 SMG
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Short Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Infiltrator Stock
- Fire Mods: 9x18mm Makarov FMJ
With a high accuracy and handling rate, you can defeat your enemies in a flash using the PP-919 SMG. Due to it being a submachine gun, this weapon is perfect for close-range encounters inside or outside.
If you're going to tackling battles head-on, then you'll also need some equipment to ensure your survival. If you add on an extended mag, you can empty your barrel into the enemy in record time. You'll also find a Smoke Grenade useful in your endeavors, so add it to your loadout for maximum power. To top it all off, you can select the Gung-Ho perk to increase movement speed while reloading - a necessity in fast-paced gameplay.
2. AEK-973 Marksman Rifle
- Optic: 4.5X PrismaPoint Hybrid
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Marksman Foregrip
- Extended Mag 2
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Heavy Stock
- Fire Mods: 7.62x39mm FMJ
Three mags in the making, you can't go wrong with the AEK-973. As a marksman rifle, you'll want to add a 4.5X PrismaPoint Hybrid scope for some extra headshot help. The ability to see 100 meters away accurately is a top priority for this sniping loadout. The Extended Mag 2 attachment is also key so that you can fire for a long time without a reload.
The Quickdraw Grip is essential for aiming down sights on the run, while the Scavenger perk will keep you reloaded for days. If you plan to fight at mid-range as well, then the Decoy Grenade will help distract enemies by creating a diversion, allowing you enough time to aim down for a final shot.
3. GPR 91 Assault Rifle
- Optic: Remuda Mini Reflex
- Muzzle: Ported Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 2
- Stock: Combat Stock
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
The high accuracy rate of the GPR 91 cannot be overstated, but its handling and firepower are nothing to scoff at either. If you'd like to attach some useful pieces to your assault rifle, then the Extended Mag 2 is a must since it'll keep your weapon filled to the brim with ammo.
This action-packed loadout doesn't stop because we're adding in Frag Grenades and Experimental Gas as a tactical. Finally, the Quick Fix perk is fantastic for healing your HP in-between challenging fights, and you'll need it since this loadout is focused on succeeding in both close-quarters and mid-range encounters.
4. XMG LMG
- Optic: OM3 '92 Holo
- Muzzle: Ported Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag 2
- Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Fire Mods: 7.62 NATO FMJ
For a bulky light machine gun, the XMG is one of the most powerful additions to Warzone in Season 1. With a base mag size of 100, you can increase it further to 200 with the Extended Mag 2. If you prefer a quick reload speed to maximum magazine size, then you can also equip the Fast Mag 2 for a nearly immediate refresh of your gun.
The XMG is great on its own, but we added some equipment to round it out. Use the Blast Trap lethal to surprise your enemies with an explosion, then fill the air with a non-stop barrage of bullets. Pick the Grenadier perk to better your chances of defeating any combatant who steps on your Blast Trap. You can have a lot of fun with this explosive LMG loadout, so don't hesitate to give it a try.
5. ASG-89 Shotgun
- Optic: Merlin Mini
- Muzzle: Full Choke
- Barrel: Short Barrel
- Magazine: Fast Mag 2
- Rear Grip: CQB Grip
- Stock: Combat Stock
- Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
Shotguns are risky in COD, but they're still packed full of action. The ASG-89 provides a powerful way to avoid the risk, because your enemy will be dead before they know what hit them. A high firepower is the true MVP stat of the ASG-89, while accuracy is low before you add attachments. However, you can increase your accuracy by equipping the Merlin Mini or other optics.
Plain old Semtex Grenades work well with a close-quarters build, since you can use them to trap your enemies in a hurry. Spring Mines and Blast Traps are also perfect for tricking your enemies, especially with the Grenadier perk. Resolute is a perk that'll allow you to retreat from a fight by providing a 15% boost to speed upon being hit by a bullet, so it's worth adding on, too. As one of the best shotgun loadouts in Season 1, you'll make fond memories while playing with this kit.