The Best Warzone Loadouts in Season 4 – Unlock Krig C & LC10 FAST
- The Krig C makes a return to relevance as the top long-range weapon in Season 4
- Learn how to unlock the Krig C and LC10 fast
- How to prepare for World Series of Warzone Qualifiers in June
A new Call of Duty season means a new Warzone meta for players to unlock and adjust to. Season 4 has brought a ton of weapon tuning to pair with the three new weapons included in this season’s content. In early gameplay testing, both the LC10 and Krig C look to be the top of the meta in Season 4. Let’s take a look at the best weapons by category in this season of Warzone as well as the best loadout you can use in Ranked to prepare for the World Series of Warzone Qualifiers coming in June.
- Best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 4
- Best SMGs in Warzone Season 4
- Best Marksman Rifles in Warzone Season 4
- How to Unlock the Krig C in Warzone
- How to Unlock the LC10 in Warzone
- Best Loadout for Warzone Ranked Season 4
- Best Long-Range Loadout for Warzone Ranked Season 4
- Best Sniper Loadout in Warzone Season 4
- How to Prepare for the World Series of Warzone Qualifiers
Best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 4
Below are the top ranked Assault Rifles in early Season 4 gameplay in terms of usage and damage profile:
- Krig C
- CR-56 AMAX
- Kilo 141
- FFAR 1
All statistics and rankings derived from the wzstats database
Best SMGs in Warzone Season 4
Below are the top ranked SMGs in early Season 4 gameplay in terms of usage and damage profile:
- LC10
- C9
- Ladra
- Saug
- KSV
Best Marksman Rifles in Warzone Season 4
Below are the top ranked Marksman Rifles in early Season 4 gameplay in terms of usage and damage profile:
- Swat 5.56
- TR2
- DM-10
How to Unlock the Krig C in Warzone
With the Krig C being an older Battle Pass weapon, the steps needed to unlock it may not be obvious for those who didn't participate in Season 1 content. To unlock the Krig C and use it in Season 4, head over to the Challenges page within the Launcher Menu and then enter Armory Challenges. From there, enter into the Weapon Challenges and activate the Krig C as your "Active Challenge." Earn 250,000 XP with the challenge active and the Krig C is yours.
If you would rather speed up this process, head to the Store or Create a Class menu and purchase a bundle containing a Krig C Blueprint. This will give you immediate access to the Krig C at a price.
How to Unlock the LC10 in Warzone
As the clear #1 SMG of Season 4, you can get your hands on the brand new LC10 SMG very quickly. It is available in the Battle Pass that all players can progress through. The LC10 is unlocked on the third page of the Season 4 Battle Pass, which means it can be unlocked within 1-2 hours of gameplay with a double Battle Pass XP Token equipped. Participate in any form of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Warzone content to unlock the Battle Pass Tokens required to progress through the Battle Pass.
Best Loadout for Warzone Ranked Season 4
Primary Weapon: Krig C
- Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: G-Grip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
Secondary Weapon: LC10
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
Equipment & Perks
- Melee: Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Perks: Survivor, Tracker, Ghost
- Wildcard: Overkill
In the best all-around loadout for Warzone Ranked, the Krig C and LC10 give you unmatched versatility in every short-medium range engagement. This loadout is ideal for players who prefer a fast-paced style, engaging in gunfights within POIs where engagements are constantly changing. The main downside with this loadout is your inability to beat a Marksman Rifle/Sniper at long range. Be sure to use ziplines to quickly rotate between named locations and avoid being caught in the open by a squad using long-range weaponry. The Krig C is currently holding up very well against the Swat 5.56 at long ranges so if you are able to hit your shots, this loadout can be deadly at every range.
This loadout is also the current meta for pubs. Switch the Knife for Kali Sticks, and switch Ghost for Tempered and you’ll have the best loadout to farm high kill games.
Best Long-Range Loadout for Warzone Ranked Season 4
Primary Weapon: Swat 5.56
- Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex
- Muzzle: Ported Compensator
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag
- Fire Mods: Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion
Secondary Weapon: LC10
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
Equipment & Perks
- Melee: Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Perks: Survivor, Tracker, Ghost
- Wildcard: Overkill
If you prefer to use a slower, long-range focused primary, this may be the loadout for you. The Swat 5.56 is currently only the second ranked long-range weapon which means that someone hitting all of their shots with the Krig C will beat you at nearly every range. However, with less kick, the Swat 5.56 is easier to control and a friendlier alternative when paired with the powerful LC10.
Best Sniper Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Primary: HDR
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Fire Mods: 108mm Overpressured
Secondary: Swat 5.56
- Rear Grip: CQB Grip
- Muzzle: Ported Compensator
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag
- Fire Mods: Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion
The HDR is currently the best Sniper in Warzone in Season 4. This Swat 5.56 loadout differs from the ideal Ranked loadout by removing the Optic for a Rear Grip. The change makes this weapon much more mobile and a better sniper support option. For Perks, you are going to want to run Veteran, Tracker and Tempered to pair with the Sniper.
How to Prepare for the World Series of Warzone Qualifiers
For the first three weeks of Season 4 you have the opportunity to queue in the World Series of WZ Limited-Time Mode. This mode will have the exact same ruleset that will be used in the official World Series of Warzone Qualifiers that begin on June 20th. If you are a top placing Ranked player and want to prepare for the WSOW, this mode is your chance to prepare for the biggest tournament of the year.