What are Global Weapon Builds in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?
The Call of Duty: NEXT event dropped a ton of information about both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, one of the biggest pieces of intel being the reveal of Global Weapon Builds. Warzone and Black Ops 6 will integrate together with the release of Season One, and this new mechanic will make creating loadouts easier than ever.
Global Weapon Builds Explained
Global Weapon Builds is a brand new feature coming in Black Ops 6 and Warzone which allows you to use the same loadout across Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone. This means you only have to create the loadout once, instead of having to remember the attachments, or even take a picture to reference later.
Related Article: How to Join the Black Ops 6 Beta
This feature will be live from the release of Black Ops 6, allowing players to experience using the same loadouts between Multiplayer and Zombies. Global Weapon Builds will then be available in Warzone after the Season 1 update which will introduce Black Ops 6 weapons.
Weapon Loadouts in Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone can be extremely different however, so it’s still to be seen how useful this feature will actually be. However, if the meta stays consistent between all modes, then being able to use the same loadout with ease will be an extremely helpful addition.
Related Article: How to Unlock All Black Ops 6 Beta Rewards
In addition to Global Weapon Builds, Warzone will receive a lot of updates including changes to loadouts which now only allow three perks, updates to the looting system and of course a brand new map. Black Ops 6 also introduces a lot of new features itself, including the new Omnimovement system, Intelligent movement, a streamlined gunsmith experience and much more.
Fans can get their hands on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from August 30 with the release of the Beta, but we’ll have to wait until Season 1 drops in late 2024 to experience Black Ops 6’s integration with Warzone.