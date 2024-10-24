What Time Does Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release — All Time Zones
It's finally here. The return of one of the most beloved series within the Call of Duty universe is upon us. With brand new movement, overhauled maps, and a celebrated weapons lineup, Black Ops 6 is poised to be one of the biggest launches in franchise history.
If you're hungry to get your hands on the game as soon as possible, you'll need to know how to pre-load the game and what time you can start playing.
What Time is Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Playable in My Region?
The rollout for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has already begun with New Zealand players able to launch the game this morning. For the rest of the world, the rollout will begin on the evening of October 24 and continue into October 25.
Here are all the release times:
Time Zone
Launch Time
PDT
9pm
CST
10pm
EDT
12am
BRT
1am
BST
5am
CEST
6am
SAST
6am
KST
1pm
JST
1pm
GST
8am
AEDT
3pm
How to Pre-Load Call of Duty Black Ops 6
You can already pre-load BO6 on all platforms. All users who pre-ordered the game or have an active Game Pass subscription can navigate to the game and begin the installation. The game will automatically install campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes.
If you already have Call of Duty installed on your system and have pre-ordered BO6, the pre-load should take place automatically as an update that will go into effect at launch time.