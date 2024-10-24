What Time Does Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release — All Time Zones

Esports illustrated

It's finally here. The return of one of the most beloved series within the Call of Duty universe is upon us. With brand new movement, overhauled maps, and a celebrated weapons lineup, Black Ops 6 is poised to be one of the biggest launches in franchise history.

If you're hungry to get your hands on the game as soon as possible, you'll need to know how to pre-load the game and what time you can start playing.

What Time is Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Playable in My Region?

Black Ops 6 release times across the world
Activision Blizzard

The rollout for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has already begun with New Zealand players able to launch the game this morning. For the rest of the world, the rollout will begin on the evening of October 24 and continue into October 25.

Here are all the release times:

Time Zone

Launch Time

PDT

9pm

CST

10pm

EDT

12am

BRT

1am

BST

5am

CEST

6am

SAST

6am

KST

1pm

JST

1pm

GST

8am

AEDT

3pm

How to Pre-Load Call of Duty Black Ops 6

You can already pre-load BO6 on all platforms. All users who pre-ordered the game or have an active Game Pass subscription can navigate to the game and begin the installation. The game will automatically install campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes.

If you already have Call of Duty installed on your system and have pre-ordered BO6, the pre-load should take place automatically as an update that will go into effect at launch time.

Trent Murray
TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

