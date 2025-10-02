Warzone Fans Floored by Multi-Hour Delay at World Finals
Call of Duty Warzone is one of the few battle royale titles that has managed to establish a respected and supported competitive scene. Outside of Warzone, only Apex Legends and PUBG (including PUBG Mobile) have really managed to do that.
The World Series of Warzone is Warzone's premiere professional scene that has numerous events throughout the year that ultimately culminate in the Global Finals at the very end of the year, where the 33 best trios in the world compete for their share of a $1 million prize pool.
The 2025 Global Finals started today, October 1, in Las Vegas, and the action did not go according to plan.
Did The World Series Of Warzone Global Final Have A Tech Delay?
Yes, the World Series of Warzone Global Final had a tech delay. This delay lasted a whopping 2.5 hours before it was fixed. The broadcast did not provide any specific details for the 2.5-hour delay. The stream was counting down to game 1 normally when a 1 hour timer started and the text on screen changed from saying game 1 was starting soon to saying there was a tech delay.
When the tech pause finished, the broadcast just resumed as normal without much acknowledgement and without providing details.
Needless to say, fans were not happy about the delay. There has already been criticism and frustration from Warzone esports fans who feel like they haven't been given the attention and respect that they deserve from Activision.
Some complained about the Global Finals being on a weekday and difficult to watch for people with jobs, or about there being no crowd at the tournament, detracting from the experience and quality of the event.
What Is The Esports Impact Of WSOW Global Final Tech Delay?
Looking at the immediate impact, there are a few things of note. Obviously, it delays the action by 2.5 hours and pushes the tournament into later hours. Player exhaustion, fans not wanting to stay up late, and the broadcast crew getting tired are all factors that could come into play.
The WSOW does not see a set number of games. Teams earn points from kills and placement, and after reaching the point threshold, they have to win a game to secure the win. That means, in theory, this event could go on for an extremely long time. It could be 10 games or 100 games.
The other immediate effect this has on the Warzone scene is a loss of interest. It's difficult to track viewership for this event because it's streamed on multiple platforms, and players are allowed to stream their own POV themselves, but the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube broadcasts have, as of writing this, a combined 25,000 viewers, which is not a lot for a million dollar tournament in a franchise as big as Call of Duty.
A 2.5-hour delay is going to hurt the viewership, no doubt. Anyone who saw the announcement of the tournament during that period of time and clicked on the stream would have been met with the same cycling graphics and a large text saying there's a tech delay. It's unlikely many of those people stayed for long to see if it ended.