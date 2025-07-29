Why is Everyone Mad About the World Series of Warzone Global Finals Announcement?
Call of Duty is one of the gaming industry's most successful, iconic, and longest-running franchises. It has spawned numerous spinoffs over the years, and perhaps none have been more successful than Call of Duty: Warzone. Developed by Raven Software and Infinity Ward and released in March of 2020, Warzone quickly became a huge source of revenue for Call of Duty despite being free-to-play.
Many fans of traditional Call of Duty campaigns, multiplayer, and zombies tend to have a more negative view of Warzone, believing it has caused more harm to the franchise's core experience than good. However, Warzone has managed to capture a core audience of battle royale fans who choose to play it over competitors like Fortnite or PUBG.
Just like with most games, Warzone has its casual fans and its competitive fans. While far from the biggest esports scene, Warzone competitive has its dedicated fan base and fair share of tournaments with sizeable prize pools. One such tournament is the Global Finals of the World Series of Warzone, and new information about the eventual event has left fans upset.
Related Article: Biggest Reversal in CoD History: Esports World Cup Call of Duty Finals Recap
What Is Known About The World Series of Warzone Global Finals?
Some important details about the event are still unknown, but there is a fair bit of crucial information that is known. The World Series of Warzone Global Finals will be held on October 1, 2025. Here are the most important details we know so far:
- It will be played on a Wednesday
- There will not be a crowd
- It will all be played in 1 day
- It will feature the top 150 players in the world
- It will have a prize pool of $1 million
- It will be streamed live on BOTH YouTube and Twitch
It's all somewhat confusing due to the lack of clarity regarding certain details of the event. Jake Lucky reported that the location of the event is still unknown, which suggests that it will be an in-person, LAN-based event, albeit without a crowd. However, some fans on X (Twitter) are complaining about hackers being able to compete, implying that some may believe the event is online. This lack of clarity is clearly contributing to the frustration of some fans.
If it is a LAN event with no crowd, and the location is still unknown, it's incredibly odd. October 1st is not necessarily right around the corner, but it's also not that far away either and with Warzone games having lots of players, that's dozens upon dozens of esports organizations that have to organize travel for their players to the event. The more time they have to get all the hotel room costs and whatnot sorted, the better.
Why Fans Are Upset?
Fans had a variety of negative reactions to the World Series of Warzone Global Finals announcement, but there are two specific reasons that stand out. These are the lack of a crowd and the lack of watch parties. Technically, the announcement Tweet didn't confirm no watch parties, but the graphic only shows the main Call of Duty channels and no mentions of any watch parties were made.
The lack of a crowd had people extremely disappointed. The frustration likely stems from the fact that fans feel Activision doesn't care at all and isn't giving Warzone esports the attention they believe it deserves. A $1 million tournament is no joke. That's a lot of money. To care enough to put that much money up for just one event, but not enough to rent a venue with seats for passionate fans who want to watch the best Warzone players in the world go at it in person, feels odd for some fans.
Some people pointed out that the lack of a crowd was a result of CoD's viewership not being great, but that can't be further from the truth. The Global Finals of the World Series of Warzone has averaged a couple hundred thousand viewers each of the last 2 years, per Esports Charts, and the most recent CDL World Championship was the most watched Call of Duty tournament of all time with over 300k peak viewership.
Is Call of Duty Warzone Esports In Trouble?
Battle royale esports have always struggled to truly find their footing as titles taken seriously by the general esports fandom. The genre is just so RNG-based, it's hard for many competitive gaming fans to take it seriously. Warzone and PUBG are essentially the only two to have done it. Fortnite has had moments over the years, but Fortnite has never managed to solidify itself as a serious competitive game.
It's hard to say this information is necessarily bad for Warzone; it is still a one-million-dollar event. Activision wouldn't be putting that amount of money into a singular event if they didn't care at all. However, having what is effectively a world championship with no crowd indicates to some fans that the developers and publisher may not be fully committed to Warzone competitive.
It could have a negative impact on Warzone's viewership if the general consensus is that it's being supported less and less, but it could also have zero impact at all. We'll just have to wait and see on October 1st.
Next Article: New CDL Dynasty and Legend Crowned: Call of Duty Champs 2025 Finals Recap