World Series Of Warzone Global Finals Fan Guide | Where To Watch & Rewards
Call of Duty: Warzone's Black Ops 6 cycle is coming to a close with the fast approach of Black Ops 7 in just a few weeks. The battle royale spinoff of the iconic FPS franchise has been going decently strong for years now.
In addition to bringing in extra revenue through a free-to-play model with microtransactions like other BRs, Warzone has also successfully established itself as a competitive title with a legitimate esports scene. This is a feat fairly rare for the genre, as Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is really the only other battle royale title to successfully establish a full-time esports scene. Fortnite has splashed with large events over the years, but failed to capture a consistent and respected competitive scene.
The World Series of Warzone is Call of Duty: Warzone's big esports circuit that culminates in its Global Finals at the end of the season.
When Is The World Series Of Warzone Global Finals Being Played?
The Global Finals for Warzone will be held on October 1, 2025. The first match will begin at 12 PM PST (3 PM EST, 9 PM CEST). The matches will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The World Series of Warzone will be comprised of the top 50 trios from around the world as they compete to take their share of the $1 million prize pool. Only the teams that place in the top 25 will receive any money. Here's how the prize pool breaks down for the 10 top finishers:
Place
Prize Earnings
1st
$300,000
2nd
$150,000
3rd
$100,000
4th
$70,000
5th
$60,000
6th
$50,000
7th
$42,000
8th
$36,000
9th
$30,000
10th
$26,000
The 2024 Match Point format was incredibly popular and so they're bringing that format back for this year's Global Finals as well. This format requires teams to surpass the 125 point mark to become match point eligible. They've gone from thousands of teams to just 50, the matches should be incredibly intense with that much money on the line.
What Rewards Will Be Available For Fans Who Watch The World Series Of Warzone Global Finals?
There do not appear to be any noteworthy rewards fans can take forward with them into Black Ops 7/the new year of Warzone. There will be a few rewards available, though including a BO6/current Warzone weapon blueprint, some calling cards, some boosters, and an emblem. Here is every reward that can be earned by watching the World Series of Warzone Global Finals:
- 1x 1 Hour Weapon XP
- 1x 1 Hour Double XP Tokens
- "Banana Splitting Domes" Jackal-PDW Blueprint
- "Lone Wolf" Animated Calling Card
- "Grab The Loot" Animated Calling Card
- "Dropping In For The Dub" Calling Card
- "Breaking Plates" Emblem
The announcement did not say how long it would take to earn each reward, however, fans should expect each reward to break down somewhere in the watching for 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hour, 4 hour, and 8 hours range.
Fan Reaction To The Rewards
Fan reactions to the announcement of the rewards on X (formerly Twitter) appear mostly negative with some being upset and calling the rewards lame, some wishing it was camos instead of blueprints, and one fan pointing out that the rewards should be for Black Ops 7 instead of a Black Ops 6 weapon since typically the new game's weapons are the only ones that become relevant in the meta.
What Is The Esports Impact Of The World Series Of Warzone Global Finals?
To get the obvious out of the way, the biggest esports impact of this tournament is, of course, the tournament itself. This is a major one-million-dollar tournament for a massive franchise. There is life-altering amounts of money to be had for the top few teams and tons of bragging rights heading into the Black Ops 7 year of Warzone.
Looking deeper, though, there are other ways this can impact the esports world. Warzone competitive players have felt somewhat neglected for some time now, regardless of this major event, and with the reveal of Black Ops 7 not being well-received, Call of Duty desperately needs some positive attention.
On top of that, with the release of an extremely hyped up Battlefield 6 looming and the eventual launch of Firestorm, Battlefield 6's battle royale mode that is 100% intended as a direct competitor to Warzone, it's important that Warzone generate positivity amongst its most dedicated and competitive players.
If players are satisfied with the state of Warzone and happy with how things are going, then even a good Firestorm is unlikely to take many of them away. However, if players are still disappointed or fed up with Warzone when Firestorm launches, and Firestorm is fun, then suddenly, Warzone may have a problem on its hands.