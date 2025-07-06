Mass PC Hijack Triggers Full Shutdown of Call of Duty: WWII
- Hackers have been taking over the PCs of players in Call of Duty: WWII by using a well-known code exploit in the game
- Activison has completely shutdown Call of Duty WWII servers to fix this issue
- Learn how this was allowed to happen and what you can do to protect your PC
If you are a Call of Duty fan who was looking to relive some of your past memories by playing some older Call of Duty titles, you may want to reconsider. Older Call of Duty titles have been gradually added to the Xbox Game Pass for years, allowing fans of the franchise to revisit older titles with full Multiplayer server functionality.
In the last week, Call of Duty: WWII was released on Game Pass, available on both Xbox and PC. Just days into the release, hackers have been able to hijack the game and take over the PCs of hundreds of players. This catastrophic issue has caused Activision to completely shut down the game servers until a fix is made. Let's look at how this is happening and how you can protect yourself if you are playing an older Call of Duty title.
Hackers Taking Over PCs in COD WWII
Surely a company as buttoned up as Activision would have enabled some guard rails to prevent hackers from running rampant in a Game Pass title... right? Well, just hours into Call of Duty: WWII's launch on Game Pass, reports of hacking flooded social media platforms:
In the clip above from wrioh75753 on X, you can see him casually playing a game of Domination as a popup window appears on his screen. The popup says, "Marc E Mayer just RCEd your a** please contact Mitchell Sillberberg and Knupp LLP." His game then immediately crashed.
This has been happening to many players who have loudly voiced their frustrations on X:
There are several malicious actions that these hackers gain access to when you join their lobby in WWII. They can run a notepad popup or in-game message as you have seen above, but they can also force explicit content onto your screen and completely shut your PC down.
With the immense amount of social media coverage this has gotten in the past 48 hours, Activision has completely shut down the Call of Duty: WWII servers. This shutdown will last until a fix is made to the RCE exploit that is allowing hackers to terrorize players.
RCE Exploit is Causing WWII Hacking
The game flaw that is allowing these hackers to access player PCs is remote code execution (RCE) exploit. According to reports, this exploit has been known and utilized in other legacy Call of Duty titles, such as Black Ops III. When utilizing this RCE cyberattack, hackers gain the ability to execute code on your PC, leaving it vulnerable remotely.
How to Protect Yourself From Call of Duty WWII Hacking
Even though the Call of Duty: WWII servers are shut down, you may still be at risk of being a victim of a RCE cyberattack. There are reports from many players on X that this has been a persistent issue in Call of Duty: Black Ops III for years, and Activision has taken no action to address the problem.
Until the RCE exploit is fully solved in WWII, do not play any legacy Call of Duty title, as you could put your PC at risk. If you have the means, consider switching to an Xbox console instead, as the exploit can only be performed on the PC Game Pass version of the game.
Esports Impact
It is no secret that hacking has been one of the biggest issues plaguing competitive Call of Duty since the league shifted to PC play in the Call of Duty League (CDL) era. Many top players refuse to play public matches or Ranked Play due to the volume of hackers that go unbanned in those modes.
Hacking clearly damages the health and longevity of the CDL. Any new players who are testing competitive Call of Duty for the first time get a real culture shock when they see their teammate doing a flying 360 spin across the map to instantly kill the enemy team in their Ranked Play match. This is something that must be addressed if Activision cares about the future of Call of Duty as an esport, and not just a microtransaction-filled cash-grab.