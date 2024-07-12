WWE x Call of Duty Collab Coming in Season 5
Call of Duty have been releasing some incredible collaborations over the past year, with iconic TV series such as The Boys and The Walking Dead being featured in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, the latest collaboration is with the WWE, which will be coming in Season 5.
The WWE will be “bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5” said Activison on Social Media today. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming collaboration.
WWE comes to Call of Duty in Season 5
The teaser video which was released on Twitter/X shows three shadows in a Wrestling ring. At the moment, it’s a complete guess who these shadows could be. However, there are a couple clues that we may be able to decipher.
Firstly, the shadow in the middle appears to have a mohawk, leading us to believe that this may be Rey Mysterio Jr. The shadow on the left appears to have a bald head, which could be a number of current or former WWE wrestlers such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, or Cody Rhodes.
The final shadow is a complete mystery for now, but we can expect it to be a big name such as Triple H, or even the Undertaker. Another interesting thing to note is that the wrestling ring may arrive as a POI in Season 5, as we expect that Call of Duty wouldn’t just make this for the teaser, right?
Season 5 information will start to be revealed next week, so we’re looking forward to seeing who these WWE names are. The collaboration comes just in time for the WWE SummerSlam which takes place shortly after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5. So, could we see Ghost in the ring at SummerSlam?