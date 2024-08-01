Esports illustrated

All Rewards and Challenges in MW3’s WWE SummerSlam Event

Here’s how you can unlock all of the free items in the WWE SummerSlam Event

Charlie Cater

Call of Duty

Call of Duty has just released one of the biggest collaborations we have ever seen as they bring the world of WWE to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 5. This collaboration has brought WWE superstars such as Rhea Ripley their own skin in the game, and also brings the WWE SummerSlam event which features a ton of free rewards for players to unlock.

Here’s every challenge and reward in the WWE SummerSlam event.

WWE SummerSlam Event Challenges and Rewards

In the Spotlight - Calling card

  • MW3 - Get 10 point blank operator kills with a shotgun
  • Zombies - Get 200 point-blank kills with a shotgun
  • Warzone - Interrogate three operators

Enter the Ring - WWE emblem

  • MW3 - Get 50 akimbo kills with the Gunslinger Vest perk equipped and the akimbo attachment equipped on a pistol
  • Zombies - Get 200 akimbo kills with a handgun
  • Warzone - Get three operator kills with any killstreak

WWE - Large decal

  • MW3 - Get 20 operator kills with the riot shield or sledgehammer
  • Zombies - Get 250 kills with a melee weapon
  • Warzone - Get two operator kills while driving or riding a vehicle
Double Battle Pass XP token

  • MW3 - Get two operator 1-shot kills
  • Zombies - Get 20 1-shot 2-kills
  • Warzone - Get two operator kills with a finishing move

WWE SummerSlam - Weapon sticker

  • MW3 - Perform five executions
  • Zombies - Get five special zombie kills with melee weapons
  • Warzone - Get three operator kills with explosives

Undisputed Champion - Weapon charm

  • MW3 - Get 25 hip-fire kills with an LMG
  • Zombies - Get 400 hip-fire kills with an LMG
  • Warzone - Place in the top 10 five times

Battle Pass Tier Skip

  • MW3 - Get 20 operator kills with a frag or sticky grenade while the Modular Assault Rig perk is equipped
  • Zombies - Get 400 explosive damage kills
  • Warzone- Get five operator melee kills
Completing every challenge in the event will unlock the Wrestler’s Uniform skin for Scorch, allowing you to add yet another WWE themed operator to your collection!

