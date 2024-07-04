Call of Duty Finally Coming to Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass will soon include Activision games.
The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives gamers access to a rotating library of games that currently include new releases, classics, Xbox and Bethesda exclusives, and indie titles. They are available for Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Every month features new games that are offered for free or at a discount.
The Xbox Game Pass will soon include Activision games, starting with some exciting classics and ultimately bringing Call of Duty to the service.
When Are Activision Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass?
The Xbox Game Pass will get Activision games starting in August 2024. At this point, it's only one month away if the leaks are to be believed.
What Activision Games Are Coming to the Xbox Game Pass?
It seems like Activision is planning on slowly adding its massive catalog of games to the Xbox Game Pass over time, starting with older games first. It's being stated that it's starting with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in August.
Following Crash Bandicoot, the Xbox Game Pass will be getting Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Other classic titles will be coming to the pass as well but we aren't sure exactly how many Activision games will be coming every month and how long it will take to get to the newer titles.
Is Call of Duty Coming to the Xbox Game Pass?
Part of the excitement over the Activision game addition is the inclusion of older Call of Duty games. There's no specific timeline for these games, however, and it seems this may be much later down the line.
Activision notoriously had a deal with Sony that promised to drop Call of Duty games early for PlayStation players followed by Xbox later on. This also meant Call of Duty games were not part of the Xbox Game Pass on day one or ever. It's unclear when this will change but it looks like the Xbox Game Pass will definitely have Call of Duty games at some point.