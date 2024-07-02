Call of Duty Xbox Servers are Down
Call of Duty is a franchise beloved by millions of gamers. Since Call of Duty's original 2003 release, the brand represents the quintessential console first-person shooter. The latest Call of Duty release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, is available on Windows, PS4, PS5 and Xbox. On July 2nd, 2024, Xbox users are experiencing difficulties as its servers go through downtime. This affects Call of Duty as well as games like VALORANT console and XDefiant. Here's everything we know about the situation.
When did Call of Duty Xbox servers go down?
Call of Duty's servers went down as part of a greater Xbox server issue. The issue affects many Xbox games including VALORANT Console and XDefiant. Server closings began sometime between 2:00 P.M. EST and 3:00 P.M. EST on July 2nd, 2024. As of 2:55 P.M. EST, @XboxSupport tweeted that they are "aware [...] users have been disconnected from Xbox Live." As of 4:08 P.M. EST, Xbox has confirmed the shutdown's investigation is "taking longer than expected."
When will Call of Duty Xbox servers be back up?
It is unknown when Xbox's server issues will be resolved. Call of Duty's Xbox servers can only reopen once the situation is fixed. Based on @XboxSupport's 4:08 P.M. update, it seems that troubleshooting may take several hours.
What issues will players experience on Call of Duty currently?
As of now, players cannot login to Xbox on console. Players also cannot login to Xbox Live on Microsoft and PC platforms. Unsurprisingly, this means players will be unable to connect to Call of Duty. You'll have to wait patiently a few hours until you can return to sweeping the enemy in Search and Destroy, Hardpoint and Control.
Information about the shutdown is still evolving. Keep watch for updates as Xbox discovers what exactly is behind server issues. In addition, stay tuned for further Call of Duty esports and game news and updates!