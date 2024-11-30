Fortnite: Downtime for the Chapter 6 Update - Godzilla, Baymax, & More
Chapter 6 is nearly here, and Fortnite fans couldn't be more prepared. Along with an updated map, weapons, and Battle Pass, there are a handful of collaborations and new modes coming too. In just hours, you'll be jumping off the Battle Pass into a Japanese wonderland.
RELATED: Fortnite Breaks Player Count Record by 2 Million During The Finale
Chapter 6: Season 1 will be themed around Japan. Godzilla is entering the mix, while new POIs will also be dropping onto the Island. Soon enough, you'll get to experience the monstrous Chapter 6 and jump into Fortnite OG for action-packed nostalgic fun.
Chapter 6 Downtime for Each Region
@ShiinaBR has just leaked the start of downtime for the Chapter 6 update. The Fortnite servers will cease function at around 10 PM Eastern Time tonight, but as usual, matchmaking will most likely end 30 minutes earlier. We've listed each downtime below for Fortnite players in all major regions.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
7 PM
EDT
10 PM
UTC
3 AM
CET
4 AM
Is Fortnite OG Coming in the Update?
Fortnite OG is going to be a permanent addition in the battle royale with the introduction of Chapter 6, but many fans are wondering if it will release alongside the new season. Unfortunately, tomorrow's update won't include the OG mode.
Epic Games confirmed in November that Fortnite OG will launch on December 6th in a separate update, so you'll have some time to soak in Chapter 6 before returning to the fan-favorite Chapter 1. The newest season has a little something for new and old fans alike.
What's Coming in the Chapter 6 Update?
Tons of new content is racing into Fortnite during Chapter 6. While Fortnite OG and Winterfest aren't coming just yet, Godzilla will likely be roaming the Island immediately. A fun-filled Battle Pass will be released in Chapter 6: Season 1, and according to the seasonal art, Baymax is soaring into your locker as a part of the rewards pass.
RELATED: Fortnite: Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaked - Godzilla, Baymax, & More
Perhaps the most exciting gameplay addition is the introduction of new movement types, which include rolling and wall running, according to an X post by @FNBRintel. Epic Games has periodically added more and more movement upgrades in the past, but wall running is the most notable implementation ever since it'll potentially change how players counter building.
In addition to the upcoming Battle Pass cosmetics and movement types, Fortnite Crew is also being updated to include the Music Pass, LEGO Pass and even the new OG Pass. As such, there will be a lot to earn in Chapter 6 if you're subscribed to the Fortnite Crew. Finally, an updated Island is set to be introduced tomorrow with traditional Japanese locations.
How is the Community Reacting to Chapter 6?
The Fortnite community is head over heels for Chapter 6. The launch is stirring up quite the commotion on social media today, especially as new details emerge. X user @TiTanSwan27 has posted that the first season of Chapter 6 will be the best ever season of Fortnite. This is a common sentiment, especially among those who are excited for the return of Chapter 1 on the 6th of December.
Also echoed throughout the Fortnite community today, @Heisenberg_08_ has shared that they've been reminiscing on all the memories they made while exploring the very first chapter of the battle royale. Some are excited for Chapter 6, while others can't wait to explore Chapter 1 all over again. Regardless, the video game community is banding together in anticipation of the next page in Fortnite's future.
RELATED: Fortnite: Every Crossover Coming in Chapter 6 - Cyberpunk, Godzilla, & More
Fortnite fans are still talking about the outcome of The Finale event, which reached over 14 million players according to Epic Games and @HYPEX, shattering the previous player count record for Fortnite. There are some who believe that more celebrities should be added in Chapter 6, similar to what we received in Remix.
Although there are tons of crossovers coming in the upcoming season, it's unclear when the next Icon outfits will dive onto the Island. Still, players like @_united24 are hoping that a new musician or actor will come to Fortnite sooner rather than later.
NEXT: Hats Off to Epic - Avxry Commends Action Taken Against Fortnite Cheaters