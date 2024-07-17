CS2 Tournaments Get New Rules That Worry Pro Players
Valve has revealed new rules for professional Counter-Strike 2 events.
Last year, Valve hinted that there were going to be rule changes for CS2 events but fans weren't given the details. Now, Valve has shared what is changing for tournaments, starting in 2025.
"Counter-Strike is at its best when teams compete on a level playing field, and these new rules are part of our commitment to the long-term health of Counter-Strike as a sport. Our goal is to ensure that professional Counter-Strike remains an open sport, where teams are only limited by their ability," a CS2 rep wrote.
What are the New CS2 Tournament Rules?
The new rules are focused on the Open Circuit part of the season. Now, Ranked and Unraked will have separated at tournaments and operators will need different licenses for each one.
Unranked events will not contribute toward Valve's season standings. These events will also have pool restrictions of $100,000 per event or $250,000 total for the whole year.
Meanwhile, Ranked events will rely on Valve's standings and qualification structure. These events can't invite teams to compete and there will be a new tier system that will instead determine which teams can compete in the tournament.
Competitive players have expressed some concern with the changes, largely how teams will qualify for Ranked events. The new rules mean it could be very difficult for newer teams or low-ranked teams to get an invite to these top tournaments.
"Although we expect that there will be some rough edges as we transition to the new requirements, we're excited to see what the future will bring," Valve wrote.