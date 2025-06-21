BLAST.tv Austin Major: MOUZ vs Team Vitality Semifinals Recap, How to Watch
After one of the longest overtimes in Counter-Strike Major history, German org MOUZ defeated Team Spirit and clawed their way to the Semifinals. Today, they battled Team Vitality, a 2025 powerhouse that boasted an intimidating 4-month win streak. Though Vitality's win streak no longer persists, their motivation for the Major win does. Let's recap Vitality vs MOUZ and explore how fans can continue keeping an eye on the BLAST.tv Austin Major.
Rosters:
MOUZ
- Spinx
- torzi
- xertioN
- Jimpphat
- Brollan
Team Vitality
- Zywoo
- ropz
- apEX
- flameZ
- mezzii
Map 1 (Mirage): Vitality Victory
First Half: MOUZ T, Vitality CT
MOUZ smashed through the Mirage pistol round, but Vitality responded with a risky force buy. The decision paid off — Vitality picked off MOUZ members until just Brollan was left — but MOUZ had already secured the plant and bought enough time to thwart Vitality's strategy. This round win granted an early 2:0 head start, but impact frags from mezzii and Zywoo picked up Vitality's speed. An ace from FlameZ and another Flawless round evened out the rounds to 3:3. ropz nearly aced with a 4k, and Vitality snowballed into a solid 8:4 lead.
Second Half: Vitality T, MOUZ CT
Vitality turned the tables by flooding and securing the second pistol round. Significant early spray transfer kills from ropz kept the ball rolling for a 2:0 T side, but a snappy Deagle shot from Brollan opened up space for MOUZ to snag Round 15. Controversial apEX, who has a bit of beef with the Major's Texan audience, shut down MOUZ' moment of respite with some impactful kills. However, the two teams continued neck-and-neck, and MOUZ responded by thwarting a 4-man Apartments push. Jimpphat and xertioN were particularly strong CT defenders, locking down mid, but ropz and Zywoo pushed the match to a Vitality victory, finishing 13:8 against MOUZ on their opponent's own map pick. FlameZ' aim was on point this game, and he impressed with fast-paced, fearless duels.
Map 2 (Inferno): MOUZ Makes T-Side Impossible
First Half: Vitality T, MOUZ CT
After contesting banana early on Pistol, securing a frag, and escaping punishment, MOUZ rotated swiftly to A and thwarted Vitality's push with instrumental kills from Jimpphat. The team snowballed off their positive momentum, disrupting Vitality's economy and leaving them with only 1 successful round. Round 5 was notably Flawless for MOUZ, and torszi's AWP kills were devastating, picking off Vitality one by one. Something snapped and turned MOUZ into a roaring lion, absolutely decimating their CT side. This half was a complete blowout in MOUZ' favor, ending in an 11:1 advantage.
Second Half: Vitality CT, MOUZ T
A pistol-round clutch from xertioN, who bought time for the C4 explosion during a 1v1 with mezzii, pushed MOUZ even further to a 12:1 Match Point lead. apEX snagged some sneaky shotgun kills in banana in Round 14, and Zywoo cleaned up the scene of the crime. Rounds 15 and 16 also went Vitality's way with some snazzy Zywoo multifrags, granting the team a slightly less devastating 12:4 status. However, MOUZ delivered the killing blow in Round 17 as Jimpphat once again provided an impenetrable site defense, destroying Vitality on one of their favorite maps.
Final Score: MOUZ 13; Vitality 4
Map 3 (Train): Uno Reverse Sweep
First Half: MOUZ T, Vitality CT
Train began in Vitality's favor, swiftly progressing to a 3:0 start. A solid 3k from Spinx secured Round 4, but Vitality didn't slow down and crept to an 8:1 lead, almost the exact opposite of the story on Inferno. apEX's redemption arc continued with a round-saving flank clutch on Round 10, but Spinx once again clutched round 12 for MOUZ. Vitality ended the half at a crushing 10:2 advantage.
Second Half: Vitality T, MOUZ CT
MOUZ grabbed pistol and took another round in quick succession, narrowing the gap ever-so-slightly to 4:10. torszi clutched against a Vitality full send and Jimpphat continued his strong bomb site defense, but Vitality closed out the half with only 3 rounds lost and a guaranteed Grand Finals slot.
Final Score: Vitality 13; MOUZ 7
BLAST.tv Austin Major Grand Finals and Showmatch Schedule
The Grand Finals matchup on Sunday, June 22 2025 will determine the victor of America's first Counter-Strike Major in seven years. The winning team will secure a place in CS history and put the season's intense storylines to rest, proving their strength once and for all and ensuring a hefty share of the 1,250,000 USD prize pool.
Here's a quick recap of when the celebratory Showmatch and Grand Finals matchup will occur:
Showmatch:
- West Coast US (PDT): 10:30 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 1:30 PM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 5:30 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 6:30 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 2:30 AM (June 23)
Grand Finals:
- West Coast US (PDT): 12:30 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 3:30 PM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 7:30 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 8:30 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 4:30 AM
What Does This Mean for Counter-Strike Esports?
Team Vitality and MOUZ are both long-standing EU orgs. Vitality experienced a massive win streak throughout early 2025, not losing a single match for over 4 months until Brazilian team Legacy ended it with a 13:3 victory on Inferno. Vitality has taken the loss in stride and coming back even stronger: with a guaranteed place in the Grand Finals, it's extremely possible they could win the entire Major and solidify their status as the year's most fearsome team.
Many Counter-Strike connosouirs expected a FaZe vs. Vitality Grand Finals matchup. However, The MongolZ unexpectedly upset FaZe in yesterday's Quarterfinals bracket, ending NA's adopted team's Major run once and for all. Now, either PaiN or MongolZ will be Vitality's final opponent. Though MongolZ have previously performed well, entering the Grand Finals would be their highest Major progress yet, and take them one step closer to making Counter-Strike history.
BLAST.tv Austin Major: How to Watch the Grand Finals
The BLAST.tv Austin Major Grand Finals and Showmatch will be broadcast live on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel, @BLASTPremier. This channel also posts VODs and highlight reels from the event. In addition, twitch.tv/blastpremier is hosting Austin Major streams throughout the event.