Counter-Strike 2's New Community Maps: A Guide
Counter-Strike 2's maps contribute to the game's culture and overall aesthetic. Iconic settings such as Ancient, Dust 2, Nuke and Inferno spark countless memes and strategies in the community, who have memorized the maps until they know them like the back of their hands.
In the new 'The Real MVPs' update, fresh custom maps will join the Counter-Strike 2 map pool and shake things up. From forgotten favorites like 'Pool Day' (fy_pool_day) to lush new atmospheres like 'Mills' (de_mills), these maps will take Counter-Strike 2 players on a journey across the world's most stunning locations. Let's explore the new maps, their origins and how they will affect gameplay!
New Counter-Strike 2 Wingman Maps: Assembly and Memento
Memento
Memento is a beautiful Italian wedding venue created by MadsenFK, ynel, TwinN and g3om. The map features stunning European visuals, bright buildings, cobblestone streets and an idyllic churchyard. Players will enjoy invigorating gunfights among wedding cakes, Gelato stands and bright blue Vespa scooters.
The map feels larger than other Wingman maps due to its rather open design. After clearing immediate long angles, players will work through smaller rooms and buildings including a library, a cafe and even a historic tower. The gameplay on this map is quite straightforward. The biggest danger is staying focused on your gunfights instead of getting distracted by Memento's beautiful scenery!
Assembly
Assembly, created by Thomas, Huvaligen1 and QuotingDev, is based on an airplane manufacturing warehouse. The map is busy and bustling with light filtering in through the warehouse hangar's roof. Players can enter a raised heaven area inside the airplane — vertical combat will be essential. Ladders and stairs abound so players can access sneaky locations. Assembly is more compact than Memento and players should be comfortable aggressively clearing close angles, playing for info and working with valuable cover.
New Counter-Strike 2 Arms Race Map: Pool Day
Pool Day
Pool Day is an updated version of fy_pool_day, a custom map from 1.3 created by Squall. The original map dates back to 2007 — after seventeen years, Pool Day finally returns to the game with a fresh facelift.
Pool Day is compact with nostalgic tiled walls. It features a main pool area surrounded by a jacuzzi, locker rooms and bathroom corridors. Moveable inflatables including beach balls and pool floats are strewn around the area — and yes, you can actually jump in the pool! While far less complex than other maps on the list, Pool Day is perfect for some lighthearted summer fun.
New Counter-Strike 2 Competitive, Deathmatch and Casual Maps : Thera and Mills
Thera
Thera is an updated version of the de_santorini custom map from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event Operation Wildfire. It was designed by FMPONE, Dreamsane, Hordeau and Rf, and while the map retains its original structure, it is altered enough to require new analysis before playing. Inspired by the island of Santorini and named for an archeological site on its real-life location, the map features its trademark white buildings, blue roofs and seaside atmosphere.
Thera's unique design features parkour areas players can use to make risky jumps with a chance of falling off the map. The map also has many underground tunnels and raised areas creating unexpected angles. Mid-map and A-site are extremely open with long lines of sight perfect for snipers. B-site's plant area is a claustrophobic underground cavern — close-range fights here will be interesting!
Mills
CATFOOD, co-creator of Tuscan, also worked on de_mills. The Netherlands inspires this map which features stone houses and twisting streets. A windmill stands in the map's background among blushing red and pink tulip fields that stretch into the horizon.
Mills is quite large and its many pathways mean attackers and those on retake will have plenty of rat angles to clear. A loop in the middle of the map reminiscent of a traffic circle emphasizes the importance of timing and provides ample opportunity for lurks. Players must be constantly on their guard and make the most of the information they gather. Using utility correctly will be hugely important for preserving space, reclearing angles and retaking the compact sites. Rotations will also be quick and convenient.
As the community gains more playtime on the maps, more details and ideas will emerge. In the meantime, players can enjoy sightseeing in Italy, the Netherlands and Greece while strategizing. Stay tuned for more Counter-Strike 2 guides and updates!