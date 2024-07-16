Esports World Cup CS2 Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
We're going into Week 3 of the Esports World Cup and the Counter-Strike 2 tournament is one of the most exciting events. Want to see how CS2 action looks on a large international stage with $1 million on the line? Here's how to watch the Esports World Cup CS2 tournament.
Esports World Cup CS2 Teams
The 15 best teams in the world are here to fight for glory in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia. They qualified through the ESL World Ranking as well as qualifiers in their respective regions. Here are the top teams competing at the EWC:
- Team Spirit (IEM Katowice 2024 winner)
- Natus Vincere (Copenhagen Major 2024 winner)
- FaZe Clan (ESL World Ranking)
- compLexity Gaming (ESL World Ranking)
- FURIA Esports (ESL World Ranking)
- G2 Esports (ESL World Ranking)
- Team Vitality (ESL World Ranking)
- MOUZ (ESL World Ranking)
- Virtus.pro (ESL World Ranking)
- Sashi Esport (European qualifier)
- M80 (North American qualifier)
- MIBR (South American qualifier)
- FlyQuest (Oceania qualifier)
- The MongolZ (Asian qualifier)
- JiJieHao (Middle East qualifier)
Esports World Cup CS2 Format
The Esports World Cup has three parts. The first is the Opening Stage will follow a single-elimination format and has the remaining 14 teams put in seven best-of-three matches. The winners of these matches will advance to the Playoffs and the losers will compete in the Play-In Stage. They will fight with JiJieHao to get the remaining spot in the Playoffs.
The Playoffs will feature the seven winning teams from the Opening Stage and the winner from the Play-In Stage, making it eight total teams. This will have best-of-three series until the final two teams duke it out for $1 million and 2,390 EW Club Points.
Esports World Cup CS2 Schedule
Here are the times to tune into Counter-Strike 2 action this week:
- Thursday 7/18 - 1:30 pm GMT +3
- Friday 7/19 - 2:30 pm GMT +3
- Saturday 7/20 - 5:45 pm GMT +3
- Sunday 7/21 - 9:00 pm GMT +3
Stay tuned for Opening Stage on Thursday to watch the following matches:
- MOUZ vs Sashi Esport
- Team Spirit vs MIBR
- Natus Vincere vs FURIA Esports
- Virtus.pro vs Complexity Gaming
- Team Vitality vs M80
- FaZe Clan vs FlyQuest
- G2 Esports vs The MongolZ
How to Watch Esports World Cup CS2
The EWC's CS2 event will be streamed live on the official EWC's CS2 Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch on secondary and tertiary since there will be more matches to watch for the Opening Stage!