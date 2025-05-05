s1mple Heads to FaZe for Austin Major - How it Happened
Have you ever wished you could snag s1mple to stand in for your Counter-Strike team? After signing a loan deal with Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan has done just that and added s1mple to its 2025 Counter-Strike roster. In addition, the loan agreement will extend throughout IEM Dallas and the 2025 Austin Major, which is the first US Major in seven years and will put European teams to the test against their American counterparts. Let's explore everything we know about the agreement and how it may affect Counter-Strike esports.
s1mple's Counter-Strike Influence
Ukrainian athlete Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyljev is widely renowned as one of the all-time esports greats. With over a decade of pro play experience, he has dominated Counter-Strike esports circuits as a strong rifler and AWPer. On the European team Natus Vincere (NaVi), which he joined in 2016, s1mple has swept through countless prestigious BLAST Premier tournaments, Intel Extreme Masters and Majors. He experienced an unprecedented win streak throughout the late 2010s and was voted HLTV's Counter-Strike MVP in 2018, 2021 and 2022. Kostyljev also has over 17 additional MVP titles.
Since 2023, s1mple has stepped back from NaVi's starting roster. In a follow-up X.com post, Kostyljev commented that it was "time to take [a] break as I wanted but that’s only half of story" since the decision also stemmed from a "Need to fix documents and take care of other people in my life."
Natus Vincere Loans s1mple to Faze Clan
On May 5 2025, FaZe Clan officially announced it had acquired s1mple on loan for the duration of IEM Dallas and the Austin Major. The team released a celebratory X.com post, calling s1mple the "CSGOAT" and saying "he's on our side now." Kostyljev reposted the announcement on his X.com account, dropping a comment with a smiley face and a swap arrow emoji.
NaVi responded to FaZe and offered s1mple support, saying "Let him cook." The org also released a statement on its website, which reads in full:
"Legendary NAVI AWPer Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is returning to the pro scene. He will join FaZe Clan on loan.
s1mple will help their team at two upcoming major tournaments: IEM Dallas 2025 and BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.
We wish Oleksandr the best of luck in the matches ahead!"
When he returns to the Counter-Strike battlefield under the FaZe banner, s1mple will meet a long-lost ally once more: EliGE, who played with s1mple on Team Liquid in 2016 before his time on NaVi, will become his teammate. EliGE is another recent FaZe addition, joining the org in January 2025.
As it stands, these FaZe players will form the team's Austin Major starting lineup:
Current FaZe Counter-Strike Roster:
- Håvard "rain" Nygaard
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen
- David "frozen" Čerňanský
- Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev
What Does this Mean for the Upcoming Austin Major?
This is not the first time NaVi has loaned s1mple to another team. From September to November 2024, s1mple also played for the Saudi Arabian org Team Falcons, competing in several BLAST and ESL-sponsored events and aiming to enter the Shanghai Major. s1mple returned to NaVi's inactive roster prematurely after the org failed to qualify.
It's unlikely s1mple will leave NAVI completely before late 2025, since his current contract still has several months left before it expires. However, Kostyljev has shown some interest in leaving the team: he told Twitch Streamer Evelone (who hosted a Duos Cup he com he had "offers" from different organizations.
FaZe Benches broky
FaZe's decision to put s1mple on their starting roster has another major motivation. Star player Helvijs "broky" Saukants has a large fanbase as one of the 'three musketeers' of FaZe and has boasted a fearsome win streak since his FaZe debut in 2019. However, his performance throughout 2025 has been poor, leaving the FaZe community and watchers dissatisfied. As FaZe approaches the Austin Major, the stakes are extremely high, and the team has made significant adjustments to ensure they will remain competitive. In addition, FaZe is a North American organization, so the onus is on them to defend their home turf reputation in the first NA Major since 2018 in Boston.
Signing s1mple, who has a similarly strong public image, has allowed FaZe to bench broky and prioritize a competitive edge while maintaining its community's positive sentiment. The org revealed this move on X.com shortly before signing s1mple, stating:
"Effective today, broky has been benched from the starting roster. He remains with FaZe as we explore our options moving forward."
While s1mple's reputation precedes him, he must still fight to uphold it. Counter-Strike esports is rapidly evolving, and Kostyljev is stepping into a refreshed circuit with new competitors. Only time will tell if this loan will be what FaZe needs to pull back into the fight after its early-2025 stumbles.