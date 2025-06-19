Team Vitality's ropz Talks FaZe, the Win Streak, Being Back in NA
Team Vitality's Robin 'ropz' Kool is one of the Austin Major's key players. As the tournament's intensity increases, he has shared thoughts about meeting FaZe once again in the Playoffs, his Beretta ace, the Vitality win streak and why he's happy to be back in NA.
The 2-Second Ace
Team Vitality's strong Stage 3 performance was accompanied by numerous memorable moments. One of the most significant was ropz' 2-second ace against 3DMax, where he went wild with the Dual Berettas and killed several enemies while fully flashed.
ropz explained his thought process during the clutch, saying he "thought that was it, the round was over for me" beforehand:
"I hear them coming, they threw a flashbang, which, as I heard after the match, they failed the flashbang. It was not supposed to even blind me but I got full blinded. As I was full blinded, I thought that was it, the round was over for me. I think the first guy failed a bit on me, and after he didn’t kill me the first few bullets, I just took over the round, I think. I hit some nice shots."
We asked ropz if fans can expect more 'aura-farming' moments from Vitality in the Playoffs. He cautioned, "I’m not saying to really expect anything, I mean, if it happens, it happens" but confirmed he "[hopes] we win the final, so we have more matches to play and more potential to have those moments."
The Vitality Experience and Meeting FaZe Again in the Playoffs
ropz is one of Team Vitality's newest members. In early 2025, he left FaZe Clan as the team acquired EliGE, drastically shifting its roles. FaZe has now qualified for the Playoffs, and though the teams are on opposite ends of the bracket, there is a real possibility they could face each other in the Grand Finals.
Describing his feelings on seeing FaZe in the Playoffs, ropz says, "It’s a bit odd [...] because FaZe have not had the best results actually for the past few months. They made the roster change substituting s1mple in for the major, so far it’s been going well, they made the playoffs, and I think that’s a good result for them." He also believes "they definitely have the easier side of the bracket [...] for us, it’s the numbers, all the favorites on our side. For the others, like for FaZe, it’s kind of a loose end, and no one really knows how it’s gonna go. But FaZe probably are the favorites on that side of the bracket."
Regardless, ropz is "looking forward" to a FaZe vs Vitality matchup "if it happens" — "It’s going to be a very exciting one and everyone would enjoy the game."
A key point of enjoyment during ropz' time on Vitality is the team's coordination. "The truth about my role is that when the team is able to make an opening [...] my role becomes a lot easier, and I am also able to help my team better because I have more options to just play the game. If you’re having a tough game, getting slammed, you don’t have many options with the more passive playstyle I have [...] Just the fact that the team has really good harmonization on really performing, it helps me find more potential out of the game and get more impact because, again, you just have so many more options when the team is really solid, can work on their own, and I find my own thing."
The Vitality Mentality, the Legacy Loss and the Win Streak
Vitality impressed the Counter-Strike community in early 2025 with a 4-month win streak from February to June. The team's results were positive all the way down the board, continuing into the Austin Major. Brazilian team Legacy ended Vitality's run with a 3-13 loss on June 12, 2025.
After the Legacy matchup, Vitality prioritized starting fresh and ensuring the defeat did not snowball into a greater mentality strain: "It’s just one game, so we reset easily, and trying to [...] make sure that we don’t ruin our major because if we lose more maps, more games, it’s gonna be really hard to come back from that." ropz says "it was definitely a bit of a shock [to lose to Legacy], but as it was a best-of-one, it maybe was a bit expected," He also acknowledged that it "was a pretty bad game by us and a great big achievement by Legacy."
According to ropz, the key ingredients leading to Vitality's win streak were "pretty straightforward": "I think you have a common structure, where you do many things the same. We always enter the game with consistency, humility." Mentality also "definitely" factored into it. He confirms Vitality starts each map fresh and will continue to do so after the Legacy defeat, saying, "we cannot take the last with us, it’s competition in the end and it’s tough to get back on a winstreak."
ropz cautions his fans that Vitality's green results page does not reflect the full in-game story. "It looks really green, but we come really close to losing also [...] it could have been lost." He never underestimates opponents and stays alert, because "I think every team is really close to each other, so every team within the top 20 or 30 margins is capable of beating each other. So it’s very small margins, and you try to make the most out of it."
Thoughts on Being Back in NA
Europe famously dominates Counter-Strike esports and FPS games in general. While South American and Brazilian teams pop off, the NA sphere is notably absent. Team Vitality itself is French, and only one American player (EliGE) remains in the Austin Major. ropz says it is "unfortunate that at some point we kind of moved to Europe for CS," also lamenting that "many people went to VALORANT ... that's very unfortunate and sad."
Since he has fewer opportunities to travel to NA tournaments, ropz is enjoying his time in Austin. "It's really nice to be in America for tournaments [...] the fans, the crowd are always nice. People are really outgoing in the States. I just miss being more in America, like we have Dallas most of the years, but you know, having an extra one like this in Austin ... we used to have many more tournaments in America back in the day. I miss that."
