These 5 Heroes Have the Best Winrate in Deadlock
The Deadlock Beta is going strong, with more players than games like XDefiant despite being invite-only. Content creators, pro gamers, and casuals alike are trying out all of the heroes and some have come out more dominant than others.
Best Heroes to Pick in Deadlock
Here are the heroes to try out during the Beta after the most recent patch along with their win rates:
- Seven - 56.2%
- Warden - 56.1%
- Lady Geist - 53.1%
- McGinnis - 52.8%
- Mo & Krill - 52.5%
Seven
When you first play Deadlock, you are informed that Seven is recommended for beginners. The electrical damage-focused hero is straightforward to master, with no mobility options and massive AOE attacks.
Now, a lot of players are calling on Seven to get nerfed, especially his Storm Cloud ability. The amount of damage he does as well as the range at which he can do it has left a lot of Deadlock gamers frustrated. Some even feel he is "broken."
His winrate does show that Seven is probably going to be seeing a nerf.
- Related: The Worst Heroes in Deadlock
Warden
Warden is a frontline bruiser that uses speed and powerful attacks to beat down approaching enemies. You can basically spam Alchemist Flask due to its low cooldown, making Warden great at farming waves.
Despite Warden's easy-to-use kit that deals crazy damage, he isn't as targeted as Seven. A lot more Deadlock players are salty about Seven and his ultimate. But Warden's blend of healing and damage dealing has him aggressively chasing down the enemy, making him another likely candidate for a nerf.
Lady Geist
This interesting hero sacrifices her own health in exchange for powerful attacks that make her a scary 1v1 threat. Swapping health with her target as well as draining enemy life makes Lady Geist a very powerful foe that you don't want to meet while alone.
Her win rate proves that Lady Geist can be deadly in the right hands. While she does lose her own life in the process, Lady Geist has so many ways to drain opponents — even from safe distances — that this isn't really a worry for Lady Geist mains.
McGinnis
Another easy-to-learn hero for beginners, McGinnis relies on turrets to do her dirty work. You'll need to learn some good placements for more effective damage dealing, but McGinnis is a versatile hero that easily controls the map with walls and turrets. At the same time, McGinnis can provide her team with heals, making up for her lack of mobility.
McGinnis really has an answer for everything, whether it's blocking damage with a wall, dealing extra damage with a turret, healing her team with a Medicinal Specter or even sending out rockets to wipe out enemies. It's hard to really find a weakness in her kit and it's also difficult to find an answer if you encounter her.
Mo & Krill
Mo & Krill are not as commonly found in lobbies as the previous for heroes but the players that have latched onto this interesting duo have found a lot of success. Mo & Krill make up a powerful tank that disrupts approaching enemies.
Players that have practiced with Mo & Krill almost seem unkillable since they have learned the power of disruption. Their mobility option, Burrow, lets them aggressively approach or hastily get away when needed. But you'll mostly want to be in the enemy's face: You can heal yourself while damaging enemies with Scorn, disarm closeby enemies with Sand Blast, and stun while dealing damage with Combo. Mo & Krill mains are masters of the gank and great at doing combos with their team.