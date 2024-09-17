Is Deadlock Coming to Console?
Deadlock is currently getting playtested and fans of the interesting MOBA-hero shooter fusion are wondering if it's coming to console.
Even before Deadlock was officially announced, thousands of gamers were "secretly" testing out Valve's game on Steam. Since then, more and more players have been invited to experience the game, which has elements of shooters (abilities and ranged weapons) as well as MOBAs (towers and lanes). The reviews are mixed, but players have remained optomistic.
Will console players also get to experience Deadlock?
Is Deadlock On Xbox Or PlayStation?
Right now, Deadlock is only available on PC. But like other big releases, this could just be the start and the game could later spread to console. Think VALORANT.
But gamers are predicting that Deadlock has no plans to head to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. And definitely not Nintendo Switch. Why? None of Valve's games have ever been on console. It doesn't seem like it's the studio's focus for its competitive titles.
Can You Play Deadlock on the Steam Deck?
While Deadlock is most likely not heading to most consoles, it's actually possible to play it on Valve's Steam Deck.
Deadlock is technically not compatible with the Steam Deck, which is meant to be a mobile version of gamers' PCs. But there are ways to make Deadlock work on the Steam Deck. Here's how:
- Find Deadlock in the Steam menu
- Go to the Properties section and then the General tab
- Locate the Launch Options and type "SteamDeck=0 %command%"
Now, Deadlock should be able to have online multiplayer while using your Steam Deck.