Entire Team Quits Dr Disrespect's First Deadlock Game
Dr Disrespect didn't have a good time playing Deadlock today.
Earlier today, the Two-Time announced that he'd be streaming Deadlock, Valve's hero shooter-slash-MOBA. The playtest has been getting rave reviews so Doc felt it made sense to check it out. Unfortunatley, it didn't go as planned.
On September 11, Dr Disrespect started up the game and completed the required tutorial. He then tried out a few different heroes in bot matches. Once he felt he got the hang of the "future of multiplayer gaming," he jumped into a real match.
Dr Disrespect started his first match when one of his teammates died and left the match within the first few minutes. Four other players followed suit right after, leaving Dr Disrespect alone.
"Okay, I guess I'm the only one in this one," he said.
Soon after, Doc decided to abandon the match too and called out the game for feeling empty. It's unclear if the first match went sour because of his teammate's immediate death or because the team recognized that they were playing with an accused predator.
After playing Deadlock a few more times, the Two-Time switched to Escape From Tarkov.
On social media, many gamers joked that they'd also have left if they were put in a game with Dr Disrespect. Many believed that the teammates had known who Doc was and left, calling him "cooked" and warning devs to raise the age to "18-plus."
Dr Disrespect has been getting ongoing backlash ever since the content creator decided to return despite accusations that he DMd a minor. The Doc had admitted to messaging the underaged fan in a since-deleted tweet, causing him to lose YouTube monetization and support from fellow streamers.
Despite the call for him to get canceled, Dr Disrespect has plenty of fans left who have wished him well and tuned in for his Deadlock stream. At time of writing, his YouTube livestream still has over 15K concurrent viewers