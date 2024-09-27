Deadlock Launches Super Funny Anti-Cheat Program
Still very early in its development process, Deadlock continues to release core, critical features. One of the most highly anticipated has been an anti-cheat, a necessary system for any competitive game, especially shooters.
We finally have some details and an initial implementation, and Valve has taken the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible.
With the new update, "when a user is detected as cheating, during the game session the opponents will be given a choice between banning the user immediately and ending the match or turning the cheater into a frog for the rest of the game..." The cheater will then be banned after the match and it will not count for any players involved.
This new ban program will roll out in just a few days and will be set initially to a more conservative level of detection to avoid accidentally banning legitimate players.
A more extensive "v2" of the system will be in the works after the rollout.
Related Article: 6 Ways Get Better at Deadlock
Deadlock continues to be the breakout surprise of the last few months, dropping out of nowhere and upending the esports landscape. Teams like Dignitas have already expressed interest in the game and some content creators have begun shifting their focus before an official release date has even been announced.
According to SteamDB, Deadlock is still maintaining a peak player base of over 100K players at time of writing. In the last 30 days, it has been the 28th most-watched game on Twitch according to SullyGnome.