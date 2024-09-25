How to Buy Items in Deadlock
Deadlock hero customization is one of the game's most exciting features. Players can use unique hero builds to their advantage and outwit opponents. The right build can make or break the game, so let's explore a beginner's guide on how to buy Deadlock items!
How to Buy Items from Spawn
Deadlock players can buy build items from a shop the in-game spawn. To interact with the spawn Curiosity Shop, press B at your team's spawn location. Only your team's players can access this shop. Since it's located at the four ziplines' connection point, it is convenient to access and quick to return to.
How to Buy Items from Shops
Luckily, Deadlock's Curiosity Shop has more in-game locations so you can go on an item shopping spree mid-match. An item shop is present next to your team's Guardian in each lane. Like the spawn shop, only your team members can use this shop. However, be wary: the Guardian Curiosity Shop will disappear once your team's Guardian in its lane is destroyed!
Two item shops are also in the map's underground tunnels. These shops do not disappear, but they are riskier to use since your team and the enemy team can both access them.
Deadlock Item Types and Costs
All Curiosity Shop items have three types. Weapon items are orange and alter hero weapon interactions. Vitality items are green and buff hero health. Spirit items are purple and generally affect hero abilities. Items are sorted into early-game, mid-game and late-game. Appropriate items become more expensive as the game progresses. Players can sell items they wish to remove from their kit.