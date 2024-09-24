How To Invite Friends to Deadlock
Let's explore a helpful guide on how to invite friends to Deadlock.
Deadlock is full of phantoms, monsters and mayhem with a supernatural twist. As autumn approaches, it's the perfect game for the upcoming spooky season! Here's how to invite friends to Deadlock to share in the fun!
How to Invite People to Deadlock
Players can invite their friends to Deadlock through the game's interface. To accomplish this, follow these simple steps:
- Open Steam.
- Open Deadlock in your Library.
- Click the 'Play Deadlock' button on your home screen.
- Click the 'Invite your Friends' button in the bottom right corner.
- A pop-up screen will display your Steam friends. Click the users you want to invite.
Your friend should receive a Deadlock invitation within 2 days!
How to Accept a Deadlock Invite
Deadlock invitations will appear within 1-2 days after the original user sends them out. After the invite is officially sent, Deadlock players can follow these simple steps to access their invite and get into the game!
- Open the email connected to your Steam account.
- Look for an email titled "You've Been Invited To Help Test Deadlock."
- Click on the 'View Invite' button in the email.
- Log into Steam and accept the invite.
- Add Deadlock to your library.
- Enjoy playing Deadlock!
