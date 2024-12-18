How to Unlock Deadlock's Free Holiday Skins
Valve is gifting Deadlock players with a special surprise this holiday season. The MOBA's players can now obtain free holiday-themed skins for each Hero by completing specific challenges. Here's everything we know about Deadlock's holiday skins and how fans can unlock them!
Deadlock's Free Holiday Skins
Every Deadlock character will have a free unlockable festive skin during the holiday season. This addition is part of the game's 'Holiday Cheer' event, which began on December 17 2024 and celebrates the upcoming winter holidays. Valve developer Yoshi states that he and the Valve team "hope that everyone has a magical season full of joy, souls, and surprises."
How to Unlock Every Deadlock Holiday Skin
Players can unlock Deadlock's Holiday Cheer skins by accomplishing certain actions in-game. The Holiday Cheer skin requirements will be different for each Hero. After completing their hero's Holiday Cheer quest in-game, a game-wide message will display on the screen stating "[enemy] achieved Holiday Cheer for [player name]." After this, the Hero's Holiday Cheer skin is unlocked and will instantly apply to the character. Users who have unlocked skins will also notice that their Deadlock Hero menu contains small Santa hat icons on the top right of every character profile.
Deadlock's new winter skins also add a holiday-themed New York Oracle line for the hero. Valve has not commented on whether the holiday skins will permanently be available. It's noteworthy that dataminers have found the skins alter many placeholder models, so they may at the very least look different in the future.
1. Abrams
To unlock Abrams' Nutcracker-themed Holiday skin, players must kill five enemies with Melee final hits. His skin has a green cloak and a bright red crown.
2. Bebop
Players must reach 100 bomb stacks to unlock Bebop's holiday skin.
3. Dynamo
To unlock Dynamo's Holiday Cheer form, users need to capture over 3 enemies at once in his Singularity ultimate. Dynamo's holiday skin includes Santa's outfit, a sack full of presents (or bombs?) and a fancy bow tie.
4. Grey Talon
Grey Talon's holiday skin fully transforms him into Santa, complete with a fluffy beard. To obtain it, players need to damage an enemy beyond 1,000 points in a single Charged Shot.
5. Haze
It's hard to know where Haze is on the map, but maybe the jingle bells on her new festive skin will help. Players can unlock it by obtaining a kill streak of over seven enemies.
6. Infernus
Infernus is definitely winning the ugly Christmas sweater contest with this getup. His holiday outfit has candy-cane colored stripes, a snowflake vest and a green fedora. Hitting three enemies with Concussive Combustion will unlock it.
7. Ivy
Ivy is cozy and ready for a cup of cocoa in her holiday skins. Fans can unlock it by hitting five enemies with Air Drop bombs in one match.
8. Kelvin
To unlock Kelvin's winter expedition skin with a bright red beard, fans have to use Frozen Shelter to heal multiple allies or capture enemies.
9. Lady Geist
Lady Giest is ready for festivity with a luxurious winter fur stole and a Christmas tree skirt that even has several ornaments. This outfit is unlockable by using Soul Exchange while under 100 health.
10. Lash
Lash is celebrating Holiday Cheer with a polished top hat and a giant red bow. To get this outfit, players just need to capture over 5 enemies with Death Slam.
11. McGinnis
McGinnis' Santa skin is a fun and lighthearted holiday look. It's available when players destroy nine objectives in one match.
12. Mirage
Mirage's Holiday Cheer skin also has a Nutcracker-themed elf hat. He also carries a golden Christmas tree statue. Fans can obtain this look by killing an enemy with 12 stacks of Djinn's Mark.
13. Mo and Krill
Rudolph looks slightly different but much cooler this year — Mo and Krill transform into Santa and the most famous reindeer of all with their Holiday Cheer skin. Players can gain this cosmetic by using Combo to get a kill or assist on every enemy team member.
14. Paradox
Paradox players can obtain her limited-time Holiday Cheer outfit by killing three enemies who are slowed by her abilities.
15. Pocket
Pocket's Holiday Cheer skin includes a warm hat and scarf, plus a Christmas stocking. It's available to players who hit multiple enemies with his Affliction ability.
16. Seven
Seven can be one of Deadlock's most menacing characters, but the Holiday Cheer event turns him into a tasty cookie and gives him comfy pajama pants. This skin is available by killing any enemy with Storm Cloud's thunderbolt.
17. Shiv
Shiv is handing out Christmas cheer with his new sack of candy canes. To get this skin, players should kill three enemies with the Killing Blow ability.
18. Vindicta
Vindicta's elf skin is complete with a jingle-bell hat. Hitting scoped kills on two enemies without unscoping will grant players the cosmetic.
19. Viscous
Viscous becomes a holiday wreath with plenty of baubles in his new skin. This outfit is obtained by hitting three enemies with one Goo Ball.
20. Warden
Warden's Holiday Cheer outfit adds a funny twist by replacing his hat with a platter of Christmas pudding. A string of holiday lights also hangs from his body. Warden's skin is obtained by killing three enemies using Binding Word.
21. Wraith
Wraith's Holiday Cheer skin includes an elegant suit and festive bows. To unlock it, users must hit enemies with over six cards in under ten seconds.
22. Yamato
Yamato players must kill three enemies using Shadow Transformation to unlock his festive skin.