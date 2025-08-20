Deadlock Devs Finally Comment on Open Beta Plans
Valve's competitive game projects are notorious for their longevity and popularity. After Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2, the studio announced an upcoming hero MOBA, Deadlock, last year. The title quickly went viral, sparking enthusiasm for future esports ventures and player base growth. Deadlock remains in a Closed Alpha state several months later. However, its developers have just provided an update on their Open Beta plans. Let's explore what the announcement means for Deadlock's potential.
Deadlock Devs Reveal Open Beta Plans
Valve's hero MOBA Deadlock was one of 2024's most hyped game announcements. The game currently sits in an Alpha state, and according to its Steam page, it is "still in early development stages" with its release date "to be announced." Deadlock is also exclusively limited to invited playtesters through friend codes. Nevertheless, it has gained a loyal player base and kept its audience's interest. The game is also rolling out several significant updates this fall — namely, six new heroes are joining its roster.
With all these changes on the horizon, the gaming internet is wondering when Deadlock will finally progress to its next phase. On August 19 2025, a Deadlock developer finally provided an update, but it may not be the news fans want.
The announcement on Deadlock's official Discord server includes team member Yoshi's response to a fan's question: "When will the open beta happen?"
"We aren't sure yet... we are mainly just taking things one step at a time and building the game out based on feedback from players (which has been very helpful, the entire team is very thankful for all the input players have been providing."
What Does This Mean for Deadlock Esports?
Deadlock's rapid rise upon its closed Alpha release sparked excitement among gamers. At the time, similar hero shooter Overwatch was experiencing a major population decline, opening a significant market share for entrepreneurial developers. Marvel Rivals capitalized on this window of opportunity with its launch date, immediately grabbing a massive player base and kick-starting an international esports circuit within a year. However, Deadlock's progress stagnated, and netizens wondered why it hadn't opted for similarly aggressive growth.
Valve is an esports powerhouse. Its two main titles, Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2, have some of the largest, oldest and most influential tournament circuits in esports history. Deadlock is still cooking in the game development oven, but players and analysts are already spotting esports potential, and Valve's support could easily propel the game forward. However, it will likely need a full release for official competitions to begin, which means we may not see Deadlock esports for several years.
Can Deadlock hold its appeal and player base until its eventual launch? The game's consistency and player satisfaction will determine whether it can thrive and extend its influence into the esports world. It's been a tough market for free-to-play releases in the past two years, and many non-starter titles failed due to rushed releases. For example, Mecha BREAK's unpolished combat was one of its main player gripes. Perhaps Valve's detail-oriented process will pay off, ensuring Deadlock's final product will be ghoulishly GOATed immediately instead of jumpscaring players with glitches.