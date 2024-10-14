Deadlock Ranked Mode Explained

‼️RANKED MODE IS HERE OCTOBER 15TH



-11 medals with 6 levels in each

-Medals will be updated once per week

-Must play at least 7 ranked games to get a new rank each week

-Must have 50 games played

-No Behavior restrictions

-Solo queue only

-Open 1-4PM and 7-10PM pic.twitter.com/zXub8rhi7p