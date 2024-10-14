Deadlock Ranked Mode Explained
Valve's MOBA shooter Deadlock has built a dedicated and competitive community since its August 2024 limited playtest release. Now, players can finally put their gameplay to the test in a new Ranked mode. Here's what we know about Deadlock Ranked including release times, matchmaking info, ranks, how to play and more!
How to Queue Deadlock Ranked
Deadlock's Ranked queue will be available daily via a specific in-game tab from 1-4 P.M. and 7-10 P.M. To access this tab, players should first boot up the game. Next, navigate to the 'Play' screen. A tab should appear with several game modes, including classic unranked Deadlock, bot lobbies, custom games and sandbox mode. Players will notice a new Ranked queue option on the screen's far right. When Ranked mode officially unlocks on the 15th, users can press the green 'Select Schedule' button below to find a time slot and enter games.
Deadlock Ranked Restrictions
To enter Deadlock's Ranked mode, users must play more than 50 unranked games. Deadlock Ranked will not have a party function, so players can only solo queue upon launch. Those with behavior restrictions cannot participate in Ranked mode, and players must compete in more than 7 matches to secure a new weekly rank.
What ranks are available in Deadlock?
Deadlock ranks are sorted into eleven categories, each with a unique 'medal' symbol and six internal tiers. Medal placement is updated weekly. Players who have never played Ranked appear as "uninitiated," while those participating who haven't hit their 7-game rank quota are labeled "undefined."
While very little information about Deadlock's Medals is available, we know that players will be ranked for the first time on Tuesday, October 22nd 2024. In addition, players can view their medal history from previous weeks in a dedicated panel.
When does Deadlock Ranked release?
Deadlock's Ranked mode will open on October 15th 2024 at 8 P.M. GMT. This time will be different for each player's timezone.
Notably, Deadlock's Ranked mode will only be live during certain hours of the day. These hours occur from 1-4 P.M. and 7-10 P.M. and apply to the player's current timezone. Before joining the queue, players must select a time slot that works for them using a 'Select Schedule' button.
Deadlock Ranked Release Times:
- PST: 1:00 P.M.
- EST: 4:00 P.M.
- GMT: 8:00 P.M.
- CEST: 10:00 P.M.
- KST/JST: 5:00 A.M. October 16th
Does Deadlock have MMR?
Yes, Deadlock's queue has MMR. However, this MMR is hidden, meaning players do not have a reliable way to track it. Deadlock's Ranked mode calculates matchmaking differently than the game's regular queue, and MMR functions may differ.
Relevant article: How Deadlock's MMR System Works.
How does Deadlock's Ranked System work?
Deadlock's unique algorithm slightly differs from traditional Ranked models. Once players queue, they automatically join the server with the best ping and only match with others who have the same Medal rank.
After a Ranked match, Deadlock calculates rank placement based on your player performance and several other external factors. Its algorithm prioritizes consistency over performance in an individual match — your opponents' performance in future games and relative overall skill will also factor into your Medal update. The game's weekly Ranked update examines every player's data simultaneously and occurs each Tuesday.