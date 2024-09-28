Risk of Rain Creator Joins Deadlock Team
Hit game Deadlock is rapidly expanding, and Valve is hiring fresh talent to keep up. In the company's latest move, they will acquire both Risk of Rain co-founders as developers along with plenty of Hopoo Games hires. Here's everything we know about which Risk of Rain creators are working on Deadlock and what we can expect from their involvement.
Duncan 'hopoo' Drummond: Risk of Rain Creator
Duncan Drummond, more commonly known by his in-game alias 'hopoo', is one of the co-founders of Hopoo Games. Hopoo Games, an independent studio based in Seattle, famously produced the Risk of Rain franchise. Risk of Rain is a critically acclaimed action rogue-like platformer series. It includes the original Risk of Rain, Risk of Rain 2 and Risk of Rain Returns. Drummond functioned as an artist, coder and designer for Hopoo Games' Risk of Rain titles and its action stealth release Deadbolt.
Duncan 'hopoo' Drummond Joins the Deadlock Team
On September 2, 2024, Drummond made an exciting announcement. The developer tweeted, "i work at valve now'. The post responded to an official Hopoo Games announcement which reveals Duncan Drummond and co-founder Paul Morse will both "be working on game development directly at [Valve]" with many additional Hopoo Games developers. Hopoo Games will continue to operate and release games, but will enter a hiatus period during their collaboration with Valve and will cancel one unannounced upcoming project.
While it is not confirmed whether any other Hopoo Studios developers are working on Deadlock specifically, we know for certain that Hopoo has joined Deadlock's development team. Aside from his posted confirmation, Drummond joined Deadlock's development discord, where he stated, 'I am new to the team, wanted to say hello.'