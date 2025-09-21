Dota 2 Post-TI 2025 Roster Tracker - All moves, signings, and more
With The International 2025 wrapped, and Team Falcons raising the Aegis of Champions, teams across the competitive Dota 2 scene are retooling for the next wave of events heading into the end of the year.
Right after The International every year, organizations and players from every region are ready for a change. Most teams, even some who saw plenty of success in the previous season or at TI will make roster moves to try and shake things up for the next competitive season, which leads to plenty of excitement as the Dota community tracks all of the biggest departures and free agency moves.
Dota 2 Free Agency - Every Roster Move After The International 2025
Following The International 2025, several notable rosters immediately made big moves to change things up after mixed results over the last year. This list will note every major transaction made featuring notable players or teams, leading into some of the first big events and qualifiers post-TI14.
Date
Roster Move
Sept. 14
OG drops Ari and 23savage
Sept. 15
Edge drops SunBhie as coach
Sept. 16
NA'VI drops TheHeartlessKing as coach
Sept. 17
HEROIC drops Mangusu as coach
Sept. 18
Tundra moves Crystallis and Saksa to inactive roster
Sept. 19
NA'VI signs onLiTaL, gbc, krol9ash, Gothic-, Hyugadoto and coach Sword_Art
Sept. 20
Yakult Brothers drops Beyond and Oli, signs zeal and poloson
Some key dates fans should note for these roster moves, BLAST Slam IV begins on Oct. 14 and qualifiers for BLAST Slam V will start for all regions around the same time too. Other key qualifiers for DreamLeague Season 27 and events like FISSURE Universe 7 will also begin in the coming weeks, leaving a tight window for teams who don’t have direct invites locked up to fill out their lineups.
The most shocking announcement from a player came from Quinn Callahan, who announced his official retirement from competitive Dota 2 on Sept. 17 in a YouTube video that was filmed prior to The International, and all of the drama surrounding Gaimin Gladiators. He noted that this decision was something he had been thinking about for a long time and his fire to improve while enduring “the misery” required to do so at the highest level had been fading since 2023, when he helped lead GG to a TI grand finals.
Moving forward, Quinn plans to remain involved with Dota as a talent at various competitive events and by streaming. He will also be working on a “pro-level guide” to playing Dota 2 because he doesn’t think there is enough readily available content like that from professionals available.
As expected, OG is looking to shift away from its previous lineup, with more changes likely on the way after the official departures of 23savage, Ari, Stormstormer and Shad. Kidaro also parted ways with the team on Sept. 5, leaving n0tail and management with a lot of work to do to build a competitive roster.
MOUZ is also retooling its roster after reentering the Dota scene in 2024 after a nearly seven year break. The German org retained Seleri as its captain after cleaning house, brought in Crystallis on loan from Tundra and signed a the trio in MidOne, BOOM and yamich.
HEROIC making key changes might have been the most surprising early news, with the lone South American roster that qualified to compete at TI14 finishing fifth at the event, one win away from setting a record for the region. Now, the team has split with its coach and two key players, 4nalog and Wisper, while reuniting Davai Lama, who spent the last year playing for OG and Shopify Rebellion.
Dota 2 Roster Moves - Esports Impact
The big post-TI roster shuffle is essentially the prologue to every new competitive season in Dota 2. This is where we see what cores will stick together from the previous year, which players will jump between regions and if there are any new superteams forming from the ashes of previous rosters.
Take the current TI champions for instance. Team Falcons only entered Dota 2 after The International 2023, signing an all-star roster of talent away from various other organizations, including snagging both skiter and Sneyking from a previous TI11-winning Tundra lineup that floundered the following year at TI12. All it takes is one messy exit for key players to become available, opening the doors for new squads to form and try to take the Aegis.