How to Watch Dota 2 Riyadh Masters

The best Dota 2 teams in the world are competing for millions at the Riyadh Masters tournament.



Dota 2 Riyadh Masters is probably the biggest tournament in Week 1 of the Esports World Cup. The best 20 teams in the world will be showing out in Saudi Arabia for their piece of a massive $5 million prize pool and their chance at a $7 million bonus if they get enough points towards the Club Championship.

Here's how to watch this massive major.

Riyadh Masters Teams

This EWC event features the best Dota 2 teams in the world. Here are the teams to watch this week:

Invite (Group Stage)

  • Falcons
  • BetBoom
  • Gaimin Galdiators
  • WBG.XG
  • Tundra
  • Team Liquid
  • OG
  • Spirit

Qualified (Play-In)

  • Entity
  • MOUZ
  • VP
  • PSG Quest
  • G2 x iG
  • LGD Gaming
  • Azure Ray
  • Aurora
  • Blacklist International
  • Nouns
  • Heroic
  • Beastcoast

Riyadh Masters Format

During the EWC, 12 teams will battle through the Play-In Group Stage, with the top eight teams joining the eight invited teams in the main event Group Stage. Sixteen teams will compete in groups of eight, meaning there's two groups. The top four in each group will head to the upper bracket and the bottom will form the lower bracket. From here, these 16 teams will fight until there's only one team remaining in a double-elimination bracket.

Riyadh Masters Schedule

Play-In (July 4-6)

Thursday, July 4

Group A

  • 4 AM CT - G2 x IG vs. Entity
  • 4 AM CT - LGD vs. VP
  • 4 AM CT - Blacklist vs. Beastcoast
  • 9:30 AM CT - VP vs. Entity
  • 9:30 AM CT - Blacklist vs. G2 x iG
  • 9:30 AM CT - LGD vs. Beastcoast

Group B

  • 6:45 AM CT - Aurora vs. Azure Ray
  • 6:45 AM CT - Heroic vs. PSG Quest
  • 6:45 AM CT - Nouns vs. Mouz
  • 12:15 PM CT - Nouns vs. Aurora
  • 12:15 PM CT - Heroic vs. Mouz
  • 12:15 PM CT - PSG Quest vs. Azure Ray

Friday, July 5

Group A

  • 4 AM CT - VP vs. G2 x iG
  • 4 AM CT - Entity vs. Beastcoast
  • 4 AM CT - Blacklist vs. LGD
  • 9:30 AM CT - Entity vs. LGD
  • 9:30 AM CT - Beastcoast vs. G2 x iG
  • 9:30 AM CT - Blacklist vs. VP

Group B

  • 6:45 AM CT - PSG Quest vs. Aurora
  • 6:45 AM CT - Azure Ray vs. Mouz
  • 6:45 AM CT - Nouns vs. Heroic
  • 12:15 PM CT - Azure Ray vs. Heroic
  • 12:15 PM CT - Mouz vs. Aurora
  • 12:15 PM CT - Nouns vs. PSG Quest

Saturday, July 6

Group A

  • 4 AM CT - G2 x IG vs. LGD
  • 4 AM CT - Blacklist vs. Entity
  • 4 AM CT - Beastcoast vs. VP
  • 12:15 PM CT - Tiebreakers (if needed)

Group B

  • 6:45 AM CT - Aurora vs. Heroic
  • 6:45 AM CT - Mouz vs. PSG Quest
  • 6:45 AM CT - Nouns vs. Azure Ray
  • 12:15 PM CT - Tiebreakers (if needed)

Sunday, July 7

  • 7:30 AM CT - Group A 4th vs. Group B 5th (winner proceeds to Group Stage, loser eliminated)
  • 11 AM CT - Group B 4th vs. Group A 5th (winner proceeds to Group Stage, loser eliminated)

Group Stage and Playoffs schedule is to be announced, so stay tuned to the Esports World Cup. The schedule in full can be found here.

How to Watch Riyadh Masters Esports World Cup

Riyadh Masters matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. You can also find VODs of the matches so stay tuned into these channels.

Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

