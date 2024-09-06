How to Watch The International 13 — Schedule, Format, Teams
The largest Dota 2 event of the year is here. Here's how to catch up on the action.
The International 13 is the culmination of this year's high-level Dota 2 tournaments. The best teams in the world have qualified to clash at the Royal Arena in Denmark. The top-tier MOBA event has a $2.4M prize pool.
When Is the International 13?
The International 13 has begun!
Thee are three stages in TI:
- Group Stage: September 4th and 5th
- Play-offs: September 6th-10th
- Finals at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen: September 13th-15th
International 13 Format
Sixteen total teams made it to The International 2024 through invites and regional qualifiers. During the Group Stage, there were four groups of four teams each. The teams competed in best of two matches with the top two teams from each group matched with opponents from either third or fourth place in the other groups for Seeding matches.
Here's how the Seeding matches are:
During this stage, the 16 teams will play eight Bo3 matches to determine the main event bracket placement. This will end in the Grand Finals, which is a best-of-five.
How to Watch the Dota 2 The International 13
The International can be watched in a few different places. The main spot is the Dota 2 Twitch channel. Check out when to see each above match here.