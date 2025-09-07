Your The International 2025 Viewing Guide: Dota 2 Schedule, Teams and Items
The time has come once more for the best Dota 2 teams in the world to gather in one place to compete for the Aegis of Champions at The International 2025.
Running from Sept. 4 to 14, the top 16 Dota 2 teams are competing across two events for their share of over $2.5 million. This is far from the largest iteration of The International, but the storylines remain just as strong as Team Liquid tries to defend their title and a handful of players try to make history by lifting their third Aegis.
Dota 2 The International 2025 - All Teams and Details
As with previous years, 16 teams are competing at The International 2025, with the event being split into two separate sections—The Road to The International and TI’s main event. Eight of those teams received direct invites, while the remainder qualified through regional qualifier tournaments.
Qualification Method
Team
Direct Invites
Tean Liquid
Regional Qualifier
NA'VI (Western Europe)
This lineup was set in stone after the regional qualifier tournaments took place in June. However, Gaimin Gladiators pulled out of the event due to internal conflicts between the organization and players. GG previously finished second at both TI 2023 and 2024, leaving a gap in the lineup that was eventually filled by Yakult Brothers.
In addition to GG not being able to attend, some teams are playing with replacement players due to various travel issues. One such instance is Tundra Esports having to replace Whitemon with Tobi.
Dota 2 The International 2025 - Full Event and Stream Schedule
During the group stage, which runs from Sept. 4 to 7, each team plays through five rounds of a swiss bracket. The final standings at the end of The Road to the International will determine which teams directly qualify to the main event and which teams have to play in the elimination round. All games across both rounds are best-of-threes, and here is how the qualification process works.
- Top three teams directly advance to TI’s main event after the swiss stage.
- The fourth through 13th place teams will be seeded into a round of elimination matches to determine the final five teams that will make it to TI’s main event. The total number of teams for TI’s final weekend will be eight.
- All teams that place outside of the top 13 during the swiss round or lose in the elimination round are eliminated from the event.
The main event for TI will run from Sept. 11 to 14 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. It will be a standard double elimination playoff bracket, with the grand finals being the only series to host a best-of-five series, everything else will remain best-of-three.
During the group stage, matches will begin at different times, ranging between 4am and 7am ET every day. The elimination round will kick off on Sept. 6 at 1pm ET, while the main event will start on Sept. 11 with the upper bracket quarterfinals.
Valve is hosting official tournament streams for TI in English, Spanish, Russian, and Chinese on Twitch and YouTube. In addition to those official broadcasts, there are 12 licensed community streams being hosted in other languages like French, Ukrainian, and Brazilian Portuguese. You can view a full list of streams on the official Dota 2 website.
Dota 2 The International 2025 - Bundles and Rewards
If you were expecting the return of the battle pass for TI 2025, you will be disappointed. But there are multiple pieces of TI-related content live in the game that you can purchase or interact with while the event is going on.
As always, special cosmetic bundles featuring in-game items and voice lines for competing teams and the official on-air talent are available as bundles in the in-game shop for a limited time. All bundles include loading screens, stickers, voice lines and other content, with 50 percent of all proceeds going to the team or talent whose bundle you are purchasing. Valve is also tossing in an additional 30 percent of supporter bundle spending to the TI prize pool.
If you are attending TI in-person this year, more details about exclusive content will be shared ahead of the main event.
Much like the last few years post-battle pass era, the TI 2025 prize pool is not going to be breaking any records. As of Sept. 4 when the first games are being played, the total prize pool sits at $2,407,720. That is tracking behind both TI 2023 and 2024, and is nowhere near close to any event dating back to TI 2014.
The record for the largest esports prize pool of all-time is still held by The International 2021, which broke $40 million. Valve holds the top seven spots on that leaderboard, with TI 2015 through TI 2022.