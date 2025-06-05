Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Revealed: All Characters, How to Join Network Test
Bandai Namco Entertainment originally teased its Dragon Ball: Project Multi development in 2024, sparking excitement in the anime franchise's fanbase. Project Multi has since evolved into a fully-fledged MOBA, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, and the game has just released an announcement trailer and playtest info. Let's quickly recap the trailer's information, including its Network Test release date and how to join.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Trailer: Recap
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) title with a 4v4 combat system. Players can utilize fan-favorite Dragon Ball characters like Goku, Vegeta, Android 18 and Piccolo to "press through the battlefield [..] control heroes as they level up throughout the match, and use them to blow away all enemy players and even the boss characters." The goal is to destroy obstacles and enter the enemy team's base, where a Dragon Ball lies hidden. Capturing the enemy team's Dragon Ball wins the game.
What is the Roster of Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra?
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra follows the traditional MOBA role format. Characters are Tanks who take space and focus on survivability, Damage who engage in duels and pick off enemies or Technical who generally assist teammates as supports.
The confirmed roster for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Includes:
- Goku
- Gohan
- Andoid 18
- Dobura
- Caulifla
- Cooler
- Frieza 1st Form
- Majin Buu
- Krillin
- Trunks
- Piccolo
- Vegeta
- Uub
- Zamasu
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Network Test
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will run a Network Test before its official launch. This functions similarly to an open beta, allowing players to acclimate to the game. The Network Test is available on all platforms and does not have a specific registration process. The Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra team clarifies how the Network Test differs from the official launch version:
"Some features may not be available in this Service or may differ from those in the official release version. This Service allows users to experience a part of a portion of the features planned for the official release version as well as a portion of its lineup [...] Please be aware that save data and play data from this Service cannot be transferred to the official release version."
In addition, the Network Test will not include in-game purchase potential. Bandai Namco Entertainment will analyze all player data from the event and use it to improve the title.
After agreeing to the game's terms and conditions, players should search for "DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA Exhibition Match" on their chosen platform. The Network Test will have limited features, but it includes opportunities for players to experience Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's battle format and learn its key combat mechanics.
There are some spec requirements to play. Users can check a comprehensive list for each platform on the title's website here.
When Will the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Network Test Occur?
The Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Network Test will begin on Wednesday, June 11 2025 at 11:00 PM PDT and end on Sunday, June 15 2025 at 10:59 PM PDT. Here's a conversion of that launch time for additional regions:
- West Coast US (PDT): 11:00 PM
- Central US (CT): 1:00 AM (All dates below are Thursday, June 12)
- East Coast US: (EDT): 2:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 7:00 AM
- Central Europe (CET): 8:00 AM
- Japan (JST): 3:00 PM
- Korea (KST): 3:00 PM
What Platforms Offer Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra?
According to the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra website, the title is available on PC, mobile and Console. Specifically, players can utilize these platforms:
- PC Download via Steam
- App Store
- Google Play
- Nintendo Switch
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra publications do note that PC options will arrive first and App Store, Google Play and Nintendo Switch releases will occur on a later date.
Esports Impact
Plenty of original game franchises have later expanded into media. Riot Games' League of Legends brought Netflix viewers to Runeterra with its successful Arcane launch, and several fighting games have released affiliated movies (including the Mortal Kombat series, which received mixed reviews). The games' original concepts and in-depth worldbuilding contributed to their silver-screen appeal.
It is far less common for existing media to pivot into esports without prior appearances. However, Bandai Namco has experience in the field: the publisher owns the well-established Tekken franchise, which has a thriving esports circuit in the FGC. The company also hosts many successful single-player titles like Dark Souls, but recent moves indicate that Bandai Namco might be looking to expand its competitive repertoire and esports influence. Bandai Namco released Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in late 2024, a fighting game with multiplayer capabilities. Another multiplayer Dragon Ball release soon after will open even more doors to tournament potential.
With availability on many consoles, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra also has low barriers to entry. Its mobile offerings make it extremely appealing to Eastern markets, where the genre is especially trendy. While they are not mainstream, mobile esports are also gaining traction in the West. VALORANT and Fortnite have made moves to court Mobile users, and many mobile titles are gaining international exposure through the Esports World Cup.