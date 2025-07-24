How to Pre-Register for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra: Release Date, Bonus Rewards
The Dragon Ball franchise is alive and well after nearly four decades of Super Saiyan battles and storytelling, and Bandai Namco is reaching out to a new generation with competitive video game adaptations. A MOBA title, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, is next, and it will let players recruit iconic characters as in-game champions.
Before plotting invades or getting Goku involved in any funny business, the title still has to launch later in 2025. Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has just announced a Pre-Registration option for gamers who want to access it as soon as possible. Here's a quick guide on what exactly Pre-Registration is, how it works, the sign-up process and Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's esports potential.
Players Can Pre-Register for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra
On July 22 2025, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced via Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's official X.com page that the game would soon enter a Pre-Registration phase. Fans may be asking: What is Pre-Registration?
The Pre-Registration system allows users to sign up for the game early. Alongside indicating interest and reflecting positively to the industry, it lets players skip tedious setups and get straight to the grind. Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is also offering free rewards to its community if the Pre-Registration count passes a certain threshold.
Pre-Registration options will remain open from Tuesday, July 22 2025 to Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's final release.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's Pre-Registration Gifts
After each Pre-Registration milestone, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is giving all players a free gift. These include:
- 100,000 users: 3,000 Zeal
- 500,000 users: 5 G-Capsules
- 1 million users: 1 Stamp
- 2 million users: 7 SG-Capsules
- 3 million users: Mini Son Goku Character
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra also dropped an accompanying Pre-Registration trailer on YouTube. The video showcases Mini Son Goku, its most popular potential gift. This miniature version of Goku has unique abilities, including:
- Passive: Battle Gear
- Rush Attack
- Skill 1: Panzy Wasabi Bomb
- Skill 2: Glorio Lightning Bolt
- Skill 3: Power Pole (Nyoibo) Dance
- Super Attack: Swift Spark
How to Pre-Register for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra
Players can Pre-Register for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra by navigating to its dedicated website here. Once on the site, players should scroll down for instructions. The pre-registration process differs for every platform, but generally, players should:
- Go to the game's Store page on your desired platform.
- Scroll down to where the 'purchase' button would be and click 'Get' or 'Wishlist.'
It's important to note that Pre-Registration time is limited and the Pre-Registration option is not yet available on Nintendo Switch. In addition, progress towards the Pre-Registration milestones will be cumulative between all platforms.
When Does Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Arrive? Release Date
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's exact release date may vary depending on platform, server region and player location. Its Steam page simply states, "coming soon."
The App Store says its arrival is "Expected October 20 2025." However, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's PlayStation page says, "Release date is undetermined." Most factors point to a possible 2025 launch.
Esports Impact
Free-To-Play FPS games tend to have a terrible time breaking into the genre, but the MOBA sphere is far more forgiving. While League of Legends and DOTA 2 are the most prominent team-based MOBA examples, they still leave plenty of room for other titles to thrive. For example, Smite has a healthy competitive circuit.
The MOBA genre is also extremely notable for its mobile gaming accessibility. At the 2025 Esports World Cup, Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang featured prominently. Mobile esports was already trendy in Asia and the Pacific region, but it is now going mainstream among North and South American audiences. As Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is available on mobile, Bandai Namco may have recognized this phenomenon as an opportunity to access a larger market and unite Eastern and Western audiences. The game also allows crossplay, further integrating mobile devices into the gaming ecosystem.
Since Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will include a ranked mode and competitive multiplayer play, it could easily translate into an esports circuit. It's quite uncommon for existing media franchises to pivot into esports instead of creating an original world, but Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Marvel Rivals have both done so successfully in the past.