Game-Breaking Bug Has Gamers Rethinking Where They Play Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra
Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra just released a major update with plenty of new characters and cosmetics, but some users are having trouble purchasing in-game currency due to a significant bug. Here's a quick recap of the situation and what it means for players.
Why Aren't My Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Currency Purchases Working? Major Bug
Throughout Friday, September 26 2025, some Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra players are experiencing a significant currency glitch. The issue occurs when players attempt to buy Dragon Gems in-game currency through the Google Play Store. After confirming the purchase, some users are not receiving the items they paid for. According to the official Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra Discord:
"We have confirmed that Dragon Gems may occasionally appear as purchasable via the Google Play store. Please note that Dragon Gems can only be purchased within the app itself and will not be reflected if purchased through the store."
The Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra staff urge the community only to purchase Dragon Gems through their initial in-game avenues. They also assure players they are "urgently working on a fix" and have provided a link where any users who purchased Dragon Gems can contact the team and submit requests.
According to some X.com users, "if you buy currency in Squadra through the Google Play store you will NOT get anything no word if they will be giving compensation."
The bug's timing is especially inopportune since it arrives shortly after the game's Season 1 competitive release. This patch includes several paywalled, limited-time characters, making currency purchases extra relevant.
What Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Platforms Are Affected?
It appears that this is a mobile-exclusive bug, meaning PC, PlayStation and Xbox users won't face its wrath. The bug also only occurs on certain operating systems: Apple device players are making purchases smoothly, but Android and Google Play Store users are still experiencing issues.
The bug may not affect all users, since some, like @HeartofErased, say they have "gotten the currency" after purchasing. Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra also has crossplay mechanics, so it's unknown how this bug will affect users who use the same account on multiple platforms.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is fighting for a spot in the mobile MOBA space, a niche left relatively open by its established PC competitors League of Legends and DOTA 2. Mobile gaming is on the rise and becoming increasingly mainstream, with similar titles like Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang buffing up their populations and esports presences.
Since Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra has competitive modes, it would be easy for the title to venture into esports territory. Its team has also indicated interest in tournament modes, and there is an established in-game meta. This wouldn't be the first time an existing media franchise experimented with transitioning to competition: NetEase's Marvel Rivals has famously surged to million-dollar-scale tournaments just a year after its launch, with long-standing esports organizations like Natus Vincere and Sentinels signing full rosters.