Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Launch Guide: Full Roster, Pre-Download and more
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is bringing a MOBA twist to Bandai Namco's collection. Before it releases, the game is offering a new pre-download option so players can start farming objectives and taking names as soon as possible. Plus, the Gekishin Squadra team has revealed its full on-launch roster. Here's everything to know.
Can You Pre-Download Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra?
Yes, players can pre-download Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra. Bandai Namco announced the option early on September 9 2025, stating on the game's official X.com account that "Pre-download will be available."
It's important to note that the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Pre-Download does not offer any competitive advantages. It's a great option to save time if you want to jump straight into the game on launch day without waiting for it to load.
Is Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Down? Server Maintenance
During the pre-download period, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will undergo maintenance until its official launch. Players will be unable to access all servers while this is occurring, though they can still utilize their preferred game launcher and download the patch.
This server maintenance period will reportedly conclude on Wednesday, September 10 2025.
How to Pre-Download Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra
Players can pre-download Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra by following these steps:
- Navigate to your preferred Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra platform.
- The game is available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the App Store, Google Play and the Nintendo Switch.
- Open the game and select the Pre-Download option.
- The Pre-download will require storage space to process, so make sure your PC or console has enough room!
- Wait for the Pre-Download to complete.
When Can You Pre-Download Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra?
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's Pre-Download will become available on Tuesday, September 9 at 5:00 PM PST. The game's team notes that "the exact release timing may vary slightly depending on the platform." Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PST): 5:00 PM
- East Coast US (EST): 8:00 PM
- Brazil: 9:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 1:00 AM (Next Day, September 10)
- Central Europe (CEST): 2:00 AM (Next Day)
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 9:00 AM (Next Day)
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Roster
Alongside its pre-download info, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has also revealed its full roster of 22 characters that will be available immediately upon release. The lineup includes:
- Goku
- Gohan
- Android 18
- Mini Son Goku
- Perfect Cell
- Majuub
- Krillin
- Android 17
- Hit
- Trunks
- Zamasu
- Majin Buu
- Cooler
- Gamma 1 and 2
- Piccolo
- Daima Goku
- Freiza
- Kale
- Caulifla
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra: Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Bandai Namco has already successfully launched several competitive titles. The Tekken franchise is its most well known in the FGC and has a thriving esports circuit, even making an appearance at the 2025 Esports World Cup. The company has also hosted a line of successful Dragon Ball fighting games, the first being 1993's Dragon Ball Z: Super Butōden. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, launching in late 2024, is the latest iteration.
Since Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has a competitive format, multiple modes and crossplay, it has some esports potential. That being said, the MOBA genre is intensely saturated, and Gekishin Squadra has some fierce competition. Riot Games' League of Legends and Valve's DOTA 2 are industry pillars, with esports circuits raking in millions of viewers each year. Smaller titles like Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang also dominate the mobile MOBA niche. However, Gekishin Squadra may fare better than other titles due to its free-to-play status, and its nostalgic franchise appeal.